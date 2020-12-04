'A rare proposition': Construction continues on new development

Published: 3:30 PM December 4, 2020

An artist's impression of a street scene at Elliott Garrood Gardens as work continues on the new development in Beccles. Picture: McCarthy and Stone - Credit: McCarthy and Stone

Developers behind a new town centre retirement community are offering a "unique opportunity" as construction continues.

Located at the former Ingate Ironworks on Gosford Road in Beccles, developers McCarthy and Stone are building a range of retirement bungalows, cottages and coach houses.

Now those aged 60 and over will be able to reserve one of these 25 brand new properties in the Elliott Garrood Gardens development during a series of appointments this month.

As work continues to transform the site into a state-of-the art retirement community, locals can have a first look as these 25 new properties as they are released for sale as part of McCarthy and Stone’s Elliott Garrood Gardens development, with completion expected in spring 2021.

Each of the retirement bungalows in Elliott Garrood Gardens will come with its own private garden and car parking will also be available on-site.

One-to-one appointments will take place at The Waveney House Hotel in Beccles from next Tuesday, December 8 to Saturday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 15 to Saturday, December 19.

All those who attend an appointment will receive an information pack and there will also be an opportunity to make a reservation and secure their stake in Elliott Garrood Gardens.

Samantha Watkins, deputy divisional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone, said: “We’re very excited to announce that the wait is very nearly over for Suffolk retirees and we will be looking forward to welcoming prospective homeowners to The Waveney House Hotel in December to find out more about the lifestyle on offer at Elliott Garrood Gardens.

“Our bungalows tend to be highly sought-after and new build bungalows in particular are a rare proposition.

"We therefore expect to experience high levels of demand for these properties and I would urge interested purchasers to get in touch.”

Once complete, Elliot Garrood Gardens will comprise 23 private bungalows and cottages plus two coach houses, exclusively for those aged 60 and over.





Construction of Foundry Place - “luxury, low-maintenance apartments for those aged 70 and over” - is also continuing as a related development at the former ironworks site.

Call 0800 201 4741 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/elliott-garrood-gardens/.