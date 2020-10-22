‘Unsung heroes’ hailed as new eBook celebrates East Suffolk’s volunteers

Hundreds of volunteers stepped up to dedicate their time to help in their communities in East Suffolk during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

And now East Suffolk Council has created a new eBook to celebrate the people, organisations and businesses who gave their time, knowledge and skills to help make a difference.

The eBook tells the stories of some of the volunteers and showcases the important work they have carried out – and continue to carry out – to support the most vulnerable in their communities.

Steve Gallant, East Suffolk Council leader, said: “Covid-19 has taken a terrible toll on the country, but it has also brought out the very best in our communities and highlighted the incredible lengths that people are willing to go to, to help others who are vulnerable, lonely and/or isolated during this time.

“East Suffolk’s response to the crisis has been nothing short of amazing.

“We have created this unique eBook to celebrate each and every one of these unsung heroes by telling some of their stories and highlighting some of their amazing achievements.”

You can view the eBook at issuu.com/thebridgemarketing.co/docs/final_ebook_lo_res_for_web/1?ff

