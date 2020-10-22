Search

Advanced search

‘Unsung heroes’ hailed as new eBook celebrates East Suffolk’s volunteers

PUBLISHED: 16:34 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 22 October 2020

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council. Picture: East Suffolk Conservatives

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council. Picture: East Suffolk Conservatives

Archant

Hundreds of volunteers stepped up to dedicate their time to help in their communities in East Suffolk during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

And now East Suffolk Council has created a new eBook to celebrate the people, organisations and businesses who gave their time, knowledge and skills to help make a difference.

The eBook tells the stories of some of the volunteers and showcases the important work they have carried out – and continue to carry out – to support the most vulnerable in their communities.

Steve Gallant, East Suffolk Council leader, said: “Covid-19 has taken a terrible toll on the country, but it has also brought out the very best in our communities and highlighted the incredible lengths that people are willing to go to, to help others who are vulnerable, lonely and/or isolated during this time.

“East Suffolk’s response to the crisis has been nothing short of amazing.

“We have created this unique eBook to celebrate each and every one of these unsung heroes by telling some of their stories and highlighting some of their amazing achievements.”

You can view the eBook at issuu.com/thebridgemarketing.co/docs/final_ebook_lo_res_for_web/1?ff

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car collides with multiple vehicles in Morrisons car park

Morrisons staff have closed the car park to its Cromer store after a car collided with several others.

Body of woman found at UEA

The body of a woman was discovered in a property on University Drive. Picture: Google

‘Crisps in the bed, dirty bedding’: couple abandon holiday at ‘rank’ hotel

Clair and Brad Jerram, from Portsmouth, paid �451 for a week-long stay at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth; however they left the next day stating

Seven coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospitals in last week

The total number of coronavirus deaths have passed 400 at Norfolk's three main hospitals. the James Paget, the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Pub closes for 14 days after confirmed coronavirus case

The Black Horse pub in Thetford has closed for 14 days after a confirmed coronavirus case. Photo: Emily Thomson