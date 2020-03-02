Search

New drive-through Starbucks to open in Norwich 'in near future'

PUBLISHED: 15:45 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 02 March 2020

Starbucks will open a new drive-through café on Chartwell Road in Norwich 'in the near future' Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Starbucks will open a new drive-through café on Chartwell Road in Norwich 'in the near future' Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

A drive-through Starbucks on a former Cold War site on the edge of Norwich will open "in the near future".

Headquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing Air Training Corps on Chartwell Road, Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLYHeadquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing Air Training Corps on Chartwell Road, Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY

However, almost four years after planning permission was granted for the scheme its exact opening date is not clear.

In 2016, Broadland District Council granted the international coffee giant permission to build a new drive-through coffee shop on the former Royal Observer Corps (ROC) headquarters on Chartwell Road in Sprowston - the outer ring road around the city.

Work is being carried out to the site, which will also include a 3,000ft/sq retail unit, but full details of when it will be in use are yet to be revealed.

The abandoned nuclear bunker on the former Royal Observation Corps Group 6 HQ building off Chartwell Road. Picture: James BassThe abandoned nuclear bunker on the former Royal Observation Corps Group 6 HQ building off Chartwell Road. Picture: James Bass

A spokesman for Starbucks said: "We look forward to opening our doors at Chartwell Road to customers in Norwich in the near future and will be in touch once we have more specific plans to share."

In the meantime, permission has also been granted for Instavolt Ltd to install two rapid electric vehicle charging points on the site.

