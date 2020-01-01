New tandoori restaurant opens - 23 years to the day after its sister eatery

Ali Anwar (left) with staff and west Norfolk mayor Geoff Hipperson (right) Picture: Chris Biele ©2020 Chris Biele

A new Indian restaurant has officially opened its doors in a Norfolk town.

Live music performances took place at the opening of King's Lynn Tandoori. Picture: Chris Biele Live music performances took place at the opening of King's Lynn Tandoori. Picture: Chris Biele

King's Lynn Tandoori, on 1 Wootton Road in Gayton, was officially opened by mayor of west Norfolk Geoff Hipperson.

The new Indian restaurant in King's Lynn is an expansion of the popular Downham Tandoori in the neighbouring town of Downham Market.

A big opening night held on Wednesday, February 12 was attended by more than 50 people.

Owner Ali Anwar opened the Downham Tandoori on Wednesday, February 12, 1997, and was set on seeing the doors to his new restaurant in King's Lynn open on the very same day he opened his business 23-years-ago. The 46-year-old, who lives in Downham Market, decided on the expansion last year after realising how popular his tandoori was to people living outside of the market town.

He said: "We've been working hard for the past 12 weeks to get it completed as it was very important to open on the 12th, it was my dream."

Mr Anwar added that the opening was also special as it was in memory of his dad who passed away in January 2019.

He said: "I was thinking about my dad a lot. He was always there and was there when we set up Downham Tandoori.

"He always encouraged me and was proud of what I was doing. I missed him."

The restaurant, which employs around 14 waiting and kitchen staff, will serve up traditional Indian cuisine cooked by three of its very own specialist chefs.

A range of chef's special dishes were introduced on the night including chilli paneer masala, mixed grill bhuna, bahari palak and bangla fish.

Although admitting the opening had been stressful, Mr Anwar said he was looking forward to the challenge of catering to a new area, adding that news of the expansion has been well received by locals.

He said: "It was very busy and it was hard to control for the first night. "People have been non-stop messaging about it.

"We always get so many customers all the time coming to the Downham Tandoori from King's Lynn and Hunstanton, so when people heard about us coming to King's Lynn they were very happy." King's Lynn Tandoori will be open Monday to Sunday from 12pm to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 11pm, with Friday openings from 5.30pm to 11pm.