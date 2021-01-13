Dogs could have a special safe exercise area on a Norfolk farm

Published: 11:06 AM January 13, 2021

Farmer James Young has applied to turn a field at Ringstead into a dog exercise area, where pets can be allowed to run off the lead - Credit: Jonathan MIllward

Dog owners have welcomed plans for a special enclosed exercise area where pets can safely be let off their leads.

Farmer James Young has applied for planning permission to change the use of part of a four-acre arable field at Ringstead, near Hunstanton.

He said the site at East End Farm, on Docking Road, could be hired out to dog owners for specified slots to enable their dog to enjoy off-the-lead exercise in a safe and enclosed environment.

"The dog exercise facility would be used by people who do not have appropriate gardens or suitable open spaces nearby to exercise their dogs," he adds in a planning statement.

"This includes but is not limited to owners of rescue dogs or nervous dogs who need an enclosed area without worrying about other dogs, owners that wish to train their dogs to recall or owners who are unable to exercise their dogs due to being incapacitated."

The site would be enclosed by deer fencing and a maximum of two owners and six dogs allowed to use it at a time. Owners would have to pick up after their pets.

Around 30 pet lovers have left comments supporting the application on West Norfolk council's website.

Sharon Gent said: "There should be a lot more places like this for owners and their dogs. Happy dogs, happy owners. The opportunity to train your beloved dog in a safe place is a very precious place. Must be passed and would not disturb anyone in the country. They all go together, great benefit."

Claire Sanders posted: "This would be prefect for me.. I am disabled and sometimes rely on a mobility scooter or wheelchair. I have three chihuahuas and it would help me to have somewhere safe to take them and not have to worry about traffic.. due to my disabilities I can't take my dogs on the beach as my wheelchair or scooter cannot work on the sand."

Martin Hoare added: "Be a welcome haven from the beaches during the busy tourist season."

Councillors are expected to discuss the application in early March.
















