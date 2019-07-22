Search

Plans for dozens more homes in Norfolk town approved

22 July, 2019 - 16:38
The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Proposals for 48 more homes on a Dereham estate have been approved after an agreement was finally reached on contributions to services in the town.

Part of the site where new homes at proposed on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: ArchantPart of the site where new homes at proposed on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Developer Robin Green has already built hundreds of houses on the Greenfields estate and got the go-ahead for 279 more on a site between the town's windmill and the A47 bypass, which has now been sold to Orbit Homes.

The area has been fenced off but the work has yet to start.

In January 2017 he got outline permission from Breckland Council for 48 properties on a 2.47 hectare area of scrubland between Greenfields and the Greens Road Industrial Estate with a new entrance opposite Honeysuckle Drive.

In the period since then, planning officers and the developer have been in discussions to reach an agreement over the amount of affordable housing and contributions to local schools, the library service and public open spaces.

The deal has now been signed by the relevant parties and today Breckland's planning committee followed a recommendation and supported the proposals.

The developer will give about £145,000 towards local schools, £3600 to the library service plus public open space provision and 20pc of the development will be for affordable housing.

As there was such a long period after the original permission was given, further consultation was carried out with local people.

There were concerns about congestion, flood risks, noise, strain on local services such as doctors and schools, loss of green space and claims that the site was never intended for housing.

However, Breckland officers said the scheme should get the all clear and will help the district reach government targets for new homes to be built.

In a report to planning committee members, Breckland officer Rebecca Collins said: "The site would make a significant contribution to the provision of housing and safe access from Greenfields Road could be provided.

"Whilst local concerns are acknowledged, there is no substantive evidence to suggest that the proposal would have a significant adverse on local infrastructure, highway safety and convenience or residential amenity."

She said financial contributions would help improve local services.

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘Here we go again’ - Gasworks on busy road to begin next week and last until January

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

