New date announced for Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 00:06 20 July 2020

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Fans of the iconic Dippy the dinosaur will be able to start 2021 on a high with the arrival of the prehistoric attraction in Norfolk.

Dippy the diplodocus who will be coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History MuseumDippy the diplodocus who will be coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

The famous 26-metre long (85ft) dinosaur cast, which was the star attraction at London’s Natural History Museum’s Hinzte Hall for several years, was due to be on show at Norwich Cathedral now until October 31.

The Dean of Norwich, Very Revd Jane Hedges, with Ploddy the cathedral's dinosaur puppet. Picture: Simon Finlay PhotographyThe Dean of Norwich, Very Revd Jane Hedges, with Ploddy the cathedral's dinosaur puppet. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

But the large scale model of a diplodocus could not come to Norfolk as part of a nationwide tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be now be on display at the cathedral from January 11 until March 21.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, said: “We are delighted to be able to share the new dates for Dippy’s visit to Norwich and we cannot wait to welcome our prehistoric guest in January.

“We know so many people are looking forward to seeing Dippy and it will be a wonderful way to start 2021.

“Before then, we also have lots of dinosaur fun in store for children during the summer holidays, including a children’s art competition and exhibition, trails around the cathedral and a prehistoric picnic in the cloisters to celebrate Norfolk Day.

“We hope lots of families will join in our festivities as we continue the countdown to Dippy’s arrival.”

MORE: Dippy the diplodocus begins his journey to Norwich

Ahead of Dippy’s visit, children will still be able to enjoy dinosaur fun with Ploddy, the cathedral’s resident dinosaur puppet, this summer.

Activities include a prehistoric picnic, an art competition and exhibition of dinosaur-themed artwork created by children who take part in the competition.

There will also be a series of trails around the cathedral for children, starting with a route created by the Dean of Norwich to help children learn about the different types of dinosaurs.

The first of the trails will be launched on Norfolk Day – July 27 – with a prehistoric picnic in the cloisters from 12pm until 3pm. Families will be asked to come dressed in dinosaur-themed clothes.

MORE: Your chance to see famous Dippy the diplodocus skeleton at Norwich Cathedral

Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure is being brought to Norwich Cathedral by the Natural History Museum in partnership with the Garfield Weston Foundation, and supported by Dell EMC and Williams & Hill.

Visit www.cathedral.org.uk and nhm.ac.uk/dippyontour



































































































































