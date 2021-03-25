Revamped cycleway and footpath opens on Marriott's Way

Video

Published: 5:49 PM March 25, 2021

A cyclist on the upgraded section of Norwich's Marriott's Way between Gunton Lane and Hellesdon Road. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Cyclists and walkers on a former railway line will be able to enjoy a wider and safer track after a major revamp.

The project, which cost just over £300,000, has upgraded an important link on Norwich's Marriott's Way between Gunton Lane and Hellesdon Road.

A new three-metre wide cycling and walking track along the main path has been built as part of the Transport for Norwich project.

The work, which began in January, also saw a new segregated, parallel pedestrian/cycle crossing which has been put in place across Hellesdon Road.

That crossing replaced an uncontrolled crossing of the busy Marlpit Lane.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, and chair of the transforming cities joint committee, said: “We’re really proud of this project, which is the first in the country to be completed from the main Transforming Cities Fund wave of national investment.

“Thanks to these changes, people walking and cycling the route will be enjoying a much safer and more convenient journey through the area from now on.”

Money for the Transforming Cities Fund comes from the Department for Transport.

In order to make the improvements 54 trees had to be removed, which attracted some criticism, but they will be replaced with at least 48 new trees.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council’s cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth and representative on the transforming cities joint committee, said: “This project has transformed a busy section of Marriott’s Way from a poor quality, indirect path into an excellent walking and cycling link, which is a pleasure to use. We hope more and more people will make the most if it over the coming months.”

Norwich city councillor Mike Stonard. Pic: Archant. - Credit: Archant

And Kay Mason-Billig, South Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for governance and efficiency and representative on the transforming cities joint committee, said: “Over the last year we have all come to realise the value of being able to get out into the fresh air and enjoy open spaces.

South Norfolk Council member Kay Mason-Billig. - Credit: Archant

"The improvement that this scheme has delivered will make it much easier for residents to enjoy spending time outside and take advantage of all the health benefits that exercise has to offer.”







