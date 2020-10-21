Flooding fears raised after housing development narrows road

Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Fears have been raised a path installed as part of a new housing development will lead to increased flooding.

Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

People living on Cromer Road in North Walsham say the new path built by developers, Hill, on the site of the old laundry will aggravate existing flooding issues on Laundry Loke by adding more concrete.

The path itself has changed a wide road into a single lane with no alternative exit in the event of flooding.

A number of residents on the road raised fears over the risk of increased flooding.

One, who did not wish to be named, said the road was too narrow.

Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

“We’re going to end up with a single file road instead of a two way road which has never had an accident on it since I’ve lived here,” they said.

“But my biggest issue is that the road has always had flooding issues and now there is more concrete there will be more water running down the road.”

Another resident on nearby Bradfield Road said they had already seen repercussions.

She said: “Since they started work {the residents on Cromer Road] have been parking up here and on Cromer Road itself, blocking our parking spaces and causing delays on the main road, and because that road always floods you can see that continuing when they’re done so people can get their cars out.”

Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

One resident said they had no concerns about the road, saying: “The sooner they get them built the better.”

A Hill spokesman said notice of the works had been provided in local media and on hoardings at the site.

“With regards to the design, the new works do include a raised kerb line and a new pavement construction all of which were requested by the local authority highways team following the consultation during the planning process,” he said.

“Originally the existing carriageway did have a kerb line, demarked with a set of cobbles, but no raised or identifiable footpath as this was level with the road. The new footpath kerb line follows this original line.”

Hill said drainage work was the responsibility of North Norfolk District Council highways authority.

A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said it was working with Hill and Norfolk County Council to alleviate the flooding.