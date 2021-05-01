New asymptomatic covid test centre to open in town church

Published: 9:30 AM May 1, 2021

From Tuesday May 4, people without coronavirus symptoms will be able to access tests at Dereham Baptist Church - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

People living in a Norfolk market town are being encouraged to make use of a new asymptomatic coronavirus test centre.

From Tuesday, May 4, Dereham Baptist Church in the High Street will offer coronavirus tests for people not experiencing any symptoms of the virus.

Anyone who wishes to get tested, can simply drop into the church and receive a lateral flow test. There is no need to book.

Around one in three people who are infected with Covid-19 do not experience symptoms and so could be spreading the disease without knowing it.

Therefore, as lockdown eases and people start to meet with more friends and family and mix in public spaces such as shops, it is vital individuals know they are not carrying Covid-19 and unwittingly infecting others.

The asymptomatic testing programme is being delivered locally in partnership between Breckland Council and Norfolk County Council's Public Health team. The programme has already been offered in other parts of the county, including Swaffham, Thetford, King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth, and Norwich.

Lateral flow testing involves taking a mouth and nasal swab to see whether coronavirus is present in the body. Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council said: "These tests can help identify people who have Covid but no symptoms, ensuring they avoid spreading it to their friends, loved ones and within their communities.

"As people can just walk-up to the testing site, I hope residents in and around Dereham will make the most of the opportunity to access a test."

The Baptist church test centre is only for those without symptoms, anybody who does have symptoms - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste - should not visit the church and should instead book a test via www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

The new Dereham test centre will be open from Tuesday, May 4 from 10am -6pm. It will then be open 10-6pm on weekdays until Friday, May 14.

The drive-through test centre in Cherry Tree car park, just off Theatre Street in Dereham is still in operation and open for people showing Covid-19 symptoms, who have booked a test through the government website.