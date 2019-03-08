Woman's death is being treated as suspicious
PUBLISHED: 22:39 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:39 14 July 2019
PA Wire/Press Association Images
Police are treating the death of a woman in New Costessey as suspicious.
Officers were called to a premises in Dereham Road at 7.30pm on Friday, July 12, following reports a woman in her 80s had been found dead.
A man in his 80s, arrested in connection with the death remains in hospital and is receiving treatment.
Enquiries to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the woman's death have been ongoing and those, coupled with a Home Office post mortem examination which took place today (Sunday 13 July), have led detectives in the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team to treat the woman's death as murder.
Officers believe the incident to be an isolated one, with the suspect and victim known to each other.
