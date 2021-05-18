New Costa Coffee opens in Sheringham

Published: 3:43 PM May 18, 2021

A new Costa Coffee shop has opened in Sheringham - Credit: Scoff Group Ltd

A new branch of Costa coffee has opened in a North Norfolk seaside town.

Scoffs Group Ltd, the largest franchise of Costa Coffee in the UK, has opened a new branch of the coffee chain in Sheringham High Street.

The opening, which is the group's 93rd across the country, coincided with the next stage of the government's easing of lockdown and the reopening of indoor hospitality across England on May 17.

The new coffee shop was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by Madeleine Ashcroft, the mayor of Sheringham.

Antony Tagliamonti, CEO of Scoffs Group, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome our customers inside to enjoy their coffee and Costa favourites today.

"We’re really looking forward to becoming part of the Sheringham community.”

The coffee chain is the latest new business in the town to open, earlier this year a new independent pizzeria called Stubby's Pizza opened its doors.



