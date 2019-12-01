'It happens under our noses' - cookbook to tackle modern slavery

(from left) Rachel Holman and Helen Shepherd, who attend St Thomas Church (STN Church) in Norwich, with Sam Cane, who is mentoring andf befriending project worker for the STN Trust which supports victims of modern slavery in Norfolk. Members of STN Church created a cookbook called A Taste of Freedom to raise money for the STN Trust and awareness of modern slavery. Picture: Sophie Wyllie Sophie Wyllie

Modern slavery is crime which damages thousands of lives but remains invisible to many.

But a church and charity is helping to raise public awareness of the problem with a new cookbook.

A Taste of Freedom, which features 85 savoury recipes from members of the public, was created this year by members of St Thomas Church in Norwich (STN Church) on Earlham Road.

All money raised from it will go towards the STN Trust - a charitable organisation linked to the church - which helps victims of modern slavery.

Rachel Holman, 41, from Three Score in Bowthorpe, who helped create the cookbook, said: "I couldn't believe modern slavery could happen in Norfolk.

"Victims are being threatened. They fear the police. They fear being told lies. Sometimes they won't speak the language. There are a lot of barriers."

Helen Shepherd, 52, from Havelock Road in Norwich, who also helped create the cookbook, said: "We want to educate people that modern slavery does exist in Norfolk and that it does happen right under our noses."

There are an estimated 136,000 victims of modern slavery at any one time in the UK, according to the Global Slavery Index.

The STN Trust offers victims help by offering a listening ear and community support

Sam Cane, 24, mentoring and befriending project worker for the STN Trust, said: "Often the victims are so isolated. Anyone can be a victim of modern slavery."

He added that victims from Norfolk were trafficked from around the world but the fourth highest nationality to become modern slaves was English.

These people could be in a variety of situations including domestic servitude, unable to leave the house, forced to beg on the street or working in hand car washes.

As well as recipes, A Taste of Freedom features a story about a fictional woman called Ella who is a victim of modern slavery.

The book costs £15 and can be bought from the Mitre Café on Earlham Road, from Sanctuary Coffee Stop on Grove Walk or from www.stntrust.org/cookbook

For advice on looking out for modern slavery visit www.theclewerinitiative.org

If you see anything suspicious call Norfolk Police on 101 or the modern slavery helpline on 08000121700.