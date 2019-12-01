Search

Advanced search

'It happens under our noses' - cookbook to tackle modern slavery

PUBLISHED: 08:40 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 01 December 2019

(from left) Rachel Holman and Helen Shepherd, who attend St Thomas Church (STN Church) in Norwich, with Sam Cane, who is mentoring andf befriending project worker for the STN Trust which supports victims of modern slavery in Norfolk. Members of STN Church created a cookbook called A Taste of Freedom to raise money for the STN Trust and awareness of modern slavery. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

(from left) Rachel Holman and Helen Shepherd, who attend St Thomas Church (STN Church) in Norwich, with Sam Cane, who is mentoring andf befriending project worker for the STN Trust which supports victims of modern slavery in Norfolk. Members of STN Church created a cookbook called A Taste of Freedom to raise money for the STN Trust and awareness of modern slavery. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Sophie Wyllie

Modern slavery is crime which damages thousands of lives but remains invisible to many.

A Taste of Freedom cookbook created by memvbers of St Thomas Church (STN Church) in Norwich to raise awareness of modern slavery in Norfolk. Picture: Sophie WyllieA Taste of Freedom cookbook created by memvbers of St Thomas Church (STN Church) in Norwich to raise awareness of modern slavery in Norfolk. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

But a church and charity is helping to raise public awareness of the problem with a new cookbook.

A Taste of Freedom, which features 85 savoury recipes from members of the public, was created this year by members of St Thomas Church in Norwich (STN Church) on Earlham Road.

All money raised from it will go towards the STN Trust - a charitable organisation linked to the church - which helps victims of modern slavery.

Rachel Holman, 41, from Three Score in Bowthorpe, who helped create the cookbook, said: "I couldn't believe modern slavery could happen in Norfolk.

"Victims are being threatened. They fear the police. They fear being told lies. Sometimes they won't speak the language. There are a lot of barriers."

Helen Shepherd, 52, from Havelock Road in Norwich, who also helped create the cookbook, said: "We want to educate people that modern slavery does exist in Norfolk and that it does happen right under our noses."

There are an estimated 136,000 victims of modern slavery at any one time in the UK, according to the Global Slavery Index.

The STN Trust offers victims help by offering a listening ear and community support

Sam Cane, 24, mentoring and befriending project worker for the STN Trust, said: "Often the victims are so isolated. Anyone can be a victim of modern slavery."

He added that victims from Norfolk were trafficked from around the world but the fourth highest nationality to become modern slaves was English.

These people could be in a variety of situations including domestic servitude, unable to leave the house, forced to beg on the street or working in hand car washes.

As well as recipes, A Taste of Freedom features a story about a fictional woman called Ella who is a victim of modern slavery.

The book costs £15 and can be bought from the Mitre Café on Earlham Road, from Sanctuary Coffee Stop on Grove Walk or from www.stntrust.org/cookbook

For advice on looking out for modern slavery visit www.theclewerinitiative.org

If you see anything suspicious call Norfolk Police on 101 or the modern slavery helpline on 08000121700.

Most Read

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

‘Drunk’ man taken to hospital after jumping in river

A man has been taken to hospital after jumping in the river Nar at Narborough Picture: Ian Burt.

Gypsy family battle to stay in home ahead of baby’s birth

Thomas Bibby and his wife Sasha at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

For rent: Home with shower in the lounge so don’t forget your towel

The property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: Dragonfly Lettings

Mum asks people to send cards to her very poorly little boy who loves opening post

Melanie and Harry Addy when he was first poorly. Picture: UK Proton Therapy

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chippy could be shut for months after fire breaks out during Christmas lights switch on

Dramatic pictures of the fire at Aylsham's Bonds chip shop. Pictures: Eclipse Hair Studio

Calls for new exit road from expanding Norwich estate

William Frost Way in Costessey which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Photo: Bill Smith

James Arthur cancels Norwich gig

James Arthur, who was due to perform in Norwich this week Picture: OUTSIDE LIVE

Don’t dry your socks in the oven - Firefighter’s warning after callout

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

What does Farke fear most from Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal?

Kenny McLean turned in an eye-catching display in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League win at Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists