Why has this restaurant scrapped it's a la carte menu?

The Dial Hosue in Reepham has scrapped its a la carte menu Picture: The Dial House Archant

The Dial House in Reepham has literally torn up the rule book and no longer offers a la carte dining as an option.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Dial Hosue in Reepham has scrapped its a la carte menu Picture: The Dial House The Dial Hosue in Reepham has scrapped its a la carte menu Picture: The Dial House

"It has been brilliant!"

These are the words of Hannah Springham of The Dial House in Reepham, talking about Norfolk Restaurant Week, which recently saw dozens of pubs, restaurants and cafes in the county bring in reduced price set menus for diners.

"People came out in their droves," adds Hannah, who runs the boutique guest house (recently featured on TV) with her husband Andrew Jones. "It's because they wanted a good deal.

"We're in this weird Brexit time where people are, rightfully so, being careful with their money. There's never been a better time to give them bang for their buck.

"We solidly had an extra 50 to 70 covers a day during the week and the feedback was so amazing we thought it would be madness not to continue. If customers are saying 'this is what we want and we'll come in our droves' we have to listen."

The couple have thrown out their a la carte menu, which has been replaced by a permanent set menu, echoing the pricing structure of Norfolk Restaurant Week.

At both lunchtimes and in the evenings the set menu offers two courses for £18 and three for £23, with the menu structure set to be in place for 12 months.

"It will change at the beginning of each month," adds Hannah, "so when people come back there'll always be something different to try."

You may also want to watch:

In addition to the set menus (with four to six options per course), Andrew will be conjuring up specials of the day, available at a supplement.

Dishes include starters of soup of the day, and pheasant terrine with onion and bacon brioche and damson gel.

In the middle, the menu boasts a vegan burger, slow cooked chuck steak with roasted heritage beetroot and shallots, roast hake with clams, samphire and bacon cream, and roast chicken breast with truffle bread and butter pudding and mushroom duxelles.

All main courses come with a side (from Dial House fries to sprouting broccoli with chimichurri).

And desserts range from a sugar and dairy-free chocolate fondant, to cinnamon scented baked cream with broken apple pie.