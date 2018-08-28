Search

Advanced search

Last serviceman to leave Camp Bastion takes over command at RAF Honington

PUBLISHED: 14:32 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:32 19 December 2018

Pictured is the official station commander handover from Group Captain Tait to Group Captain Radnall. Picture: SAC James Ledger

Pictured is the official station commander handover from Group Captain Tait to Group Captain Radnall. Picture: SAC James Ledger

© UK MOD Crown Copyright 2018. This image may be used for news purposes only. It may not be used, reproduced or transmitted for

The last British serviceman to leave the Afghan base of Camp Bastion has taken over as commander of RAF Honington.

Pictured is the official station commander handover from Group Captain David Tait to Group Captain Matt Radnall with Group Captain Tait was driven off the camp in a Scorpion. Picture: SAC James LedgerPictured is the official station commander handover from Group Captain David Tait to Group Captain Matt Radnall with Group Captain Tait was driven off the camp in a Scorpion. Picture: SAC James Ledger

Group Capt Matt Radnall had command of the base handed over to him by previous station commander, Group Capt David Tait on Friday, December 14.

The 46-year-old serviceman has taken over the running of the station with immediate effect and said he was looking forward to working with the youth on the base and is “delighted” to take command.

He said: “I am delighted to take command and I am very much looking forward to getting involved with people who I find here.

“The early impressions are that there is a real variety of people on the station and we have a real mix.

Group Captain David Tait was driven off the camp in a regiment vehicle. Picture: SAC James LedgerGroup Captain David Tait was driven off the camp in a regiment vehicle. Picture: SAC James Ledger

“One thing that really excites me is the opportunity to get to know that bunch of people a lot better.”

Group Capt Radnall, who served at Camp Bastion, the British army’s base in Afghanistan, for the final six months of its operation in 2014, was previously serving with NATO in the Netherlands as part of the Joint Force Command at Brunssum.

After finishing his three year tour with NATO, he was most recently in command of the RAF’s contribution to a major excercise in Oman.

He said: “I have two goals, the first is to support those operational units that live here and deploy from here whether they are going to far flung places or contributing to a response to a natural disaster in the local area.

Official Portrait of the new RAF Honington Station Commander, Group Captain Matt Radnall. Picture: SAC James LedgerOfficial Portrait of the new RAF Honington Station Commander, Group Captain Matt Radnall. Picture: SAC James Ledger

“Secondly is about being a welcoming home for people and ensuring it is a welcoming environment for people to stay and to live and for families to feel settles.”

The handover took place on the base with force commander Air Commodore Richard Clifford passing on a message from one of the remaining relatives of the very first station commander at RAF Honington, Wing Commander William Sowrey.

The message, from Air Marshal Sir Frederick Beresford Sowrey, who is 96, said: “Congratulations to both station commanders and I wish them the best of every success.”

Group Capt. Tait, 50, will be posted to RAF High Wycombe after two years of running RAF Honington, with a room in the RAF Regiment Heritage Centre on the base to be named after him.

Leaving the base via a Scorpion, a large armoured vehicle, Group Capt Tait said: “It has been one hell of a ride, but I would not have missed it for the world.”

He was also presented with a plaque for his support of the Royal Air Forces Association.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Chard, Somerset: ‘The birthplace of powered flight’

General views in and around Chard, Somerset

16 festive things to do in Bristol this Christmas

There's plenty to see and do in Bristol this Christmas (c) Gary_Newman / Thinkstockphotos

Carol services and concerts to enjoy this Christmas in Somerset

Christmas at Wells (c) Xen0phile / Thinkstockphotos

Christmas markets in Somerset

Bath Christmas Market (c) 1000 Words / Shutterstock

14 delicious afternoon teas to try in Somerset

Afternoon tea (c) EmmaIsabelle / gettyimages

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Morons’ cause £1,500 damage to father’s Audi in overnight attack

Vandals have caused £1,500 worth of damage to an Audi RS4 in Pakefield, near Lowestoft. Photo: Wayne Moyse

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Four taken to hospital after ‘carbon monoxide’ leak at restaurant in Brundall

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plank ‘snapped under’ jogger whose foot went through Cromer pier

The injuries sustained by Karen Kitchener who was jogging on Cromer Pier when her foot went through a rotten piece of wood. Photo: Jamie Honeywood/Karen Kitchener
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists