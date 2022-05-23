New coin to celebrate Prince William's 40th birthday

Detail of the £5 gold proof coin unveiled ahead of the Duke of Cambridge's 40th birthday on June 21 - Credit: PA

Prince William's 40th birthday will be celebrated with a £5 coin featuring his portrait, the Royal Mint said.

The UK's official coin producer has unveiled the coin ahead of the Duke of Cambridge's milestone birthday on June 21.

It is the first time the duke, who is second in line to the throne, will appear alone on an official coin struck by the Royal Mint.

The coin, created by designer and engraver Thomas T Docherty, features his portrait set amid the initial W and the number 40.

The Queen portrayed on the new £5 coin unveiled ahead of the Duke of Cambridge's 40th birthday on June 21 - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II's image, designed by Jody Clark, will be struck on the other side of the coin.

Alongside the new £5 coin, a limited edition two-coin set will be released, featuring a 0.25oz gold celebration coin and a 1982 sovereign coin - the year the duke was born.

Clare Maclennan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: "The elegant design features a portrait of HRH alongside his royal cypher and the number 40, which pays homage to the maturity and grace of the prince who has become a senior member of the royal family, a devoted husband and a loving father of three, through the eyes of the world."

Designer and engraver Thomas Docherty designing a £5 coin unveiled ahead of the Duke of Cambridge's 40th birthday on June 21 - Credit: PA



