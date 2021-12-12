Church's new outreach worker will 'share joy of music' with children

St Mary's Church in Attleborough is taking on a new music outreach worker. - Credit: St Mary's Church

St Mary’s Church in Attleborough has been awarded a grant from Youth Music to employ a music outreach worker for two years.

In partnership with the Norfolk Music Hub, the new outreach worker will visit schools in and around Attleborough to bring musical engagement to their pupils and share in the joy of music making.

The project programme will also involve the setting up and running of free after-school music clubs for primary-aged children.

These activities will be held at St Mary’s Attleborough, using the church building and its linked community hall.

In addition to the free after-school choirs established there will be a series of one-off music workshops run by external specialists.

The focus will be on singing as this can be accessed by all children, without great expense, and has proven links to improved mental health and well-being.

This first phase in the project is to work towards the church’s vision of being a centre for musical excellence in their part of Norfolk.

The church is also planning a series of high profile concerts which will in time lead to fund-raising to restore the church’s historic pipe organ to its former glory.

Following a recent feasibility study there is also a plan to extend the church hall enabling wider access to members of the community, to restore and re-order the historic church building and to make it environmentally sustainable and fit for a zero-carbon society.





The Rev Matthew Jackson, rector of St Mary's Church, Attleborough - Credit: St Mary's Church

The Rev Matthew Jackson, rector of St Mary’s, said, “I sang in a choir as a child and developed a love of music which I still have today. It’s wonderful that we have the opportunity to pass on this gift to the next generation.”





Dr Ben Miller, director of music at St Mary’s, Attleborough - Credit: St Mary's Church

Dr Ben Miller, director of music at St Mary’s, Attleborough, said: “When we looked at a map of music activities for children across Norfolk we noticed that there was very little happening around Attleborough.

"By having events focussed locally within Attleborough, with a dedicated person on the ground to lead these activities, we will offer new opportunities to inspire local children and young people through music.”