New Christian website launched to tackle coronavirus response

A brand new website designed to help Norfolk’s Christian community link-up and respond to coronavirus has gone live.

Called Faith Hope Love Norfolk, the website is being run by the team behind the already successful Network Norfolk website.

The project aims to gather and share information on how Christian churches, organisations and groups from across Norfolk are stepping forward to help tackle social and pastoral needs created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Launched on April 8, despite being less than two weeks old, the website has already reported on dozens of projects and added more than 40 active schemes to its online map.

Keith Morris, who writes for the established Network Norfolk site, said: “We have heard about food and medicine delivery projects, telephone support networks, debt help, prayer initiatives, online training and connections and all types of support for the vulnerable run by Christian organisations and churches.

“But we want to hear about many more which we are sure have started addressing the great needs which are emerging.”

The project has also received the backing of senior church and charity leaders as well as Lady Dannatt, the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk.

Lady Dannatt, said: “Any initiative that spreads faith, hope and love across this glorious county of Norfolk of ours, is to be welcomed with open arms.

“It is my ongoing hope that we will emerge from this pandemic an even kinder, less judgemental and more inclusive society; communities respectful of others and even more appreciative of this fragile, but oh, so beautiful world we jointly inhabit.”

The Catholic Bishop of East Anglia, Rt Rev Alan Hopes, added: “The different Christian communities have always found a sense of common purpose in working together for the good of all, and especially in moments of real need like coronavirus.

“I am sure that this new project to help us to tell our stories of how we are supporting and encouraging the most vulnerable and each other will both inspire and help us to work for and achieve these ends more effectively.”

• Faith Hope Love Norfolk can be found via: www.faithhopelovenorfolk.co.uk