Have your say on proposed CCTV cameras in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Published: 5:20 PM August 17, 2021

Families are being asked for their opinions on nine new CCTV cameras to be installed in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

The cameras, paid for by the government's Safer Streets Fund and Great Yarmouth Borough Council, will be located around the Wellesley/Northgate areas in Great Yarmouth and the Magdalen estate and Crowhall Green areas of Gorleston in order to deter anti-social behaviour.

An additional camera covering the Banksy street artwork on Gorleston seafront is also being installed to protect both the artwork and the shelter in which it is painted, however the council says it will not impinge on the privacy of beach users.

The bus shelter dancers in Admiralty Road was the most convincing as a genuine Banksy according to our readers' poll. - Credit: Liz Coates

Cameras will be monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.

The proposed sites in Great Yarmouth are in Estcourt Road, Northgate Street, Kitchener Road and North Denes Road, with two cameras situated inside the Wellesley Recreation Ground and a further two in the roads surrounding the football ground.

You may also want to watch:

In Gorleston, they will be sited in Magdalen Square, Windsor Way, the Crow Hall Green area, Lowestoft Road and Lower Esplanade.

Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, councillor Carl Smith, said: “We’re grateful to have received this funding to enable us to put in two new CCTV schemes – in Great Yarmouth and in Gorleston – which will enable local people and visitors alike to feel safer on our streets.

"We’ve chosen to locate them in areas where we do have some issues, and this will make a difference in deterring unwanted behaviours and protecting property.

"Please take a short amount of time to respond to the survey as your feedback will help us make our decision on these important proposals.”

The council says it wants to hear from business and residents in the town, with questionnaires set to be delivered by Covid Marshalls to all properties in the vicinity of the proposed cameras.

Anyone else is invited to complete the same survey online at: www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/have-your-say

Completed questionnaires can also be emailed to marketing@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or returned to: Communications Team, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Town Hall, Hall Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF.