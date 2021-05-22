New purpose-built cattery is dream come true
- Credit: Palm View Cattery
Life in lockdown has led to dreams being realised with the unveiling of a new purpose-built cattery.
Palm View Cattery has opened its doors to feline guests in Sprowston, Norwich after the global pandemic resulted in a new career.
The luxury boarding cattery is an "exciting new business venture" for Claire Schoenherr, who "absolutely adores everything cats!"
Having started her first ever business during lockdown, it welcomed its first guests at the end of April.
Mrs Schoenherr said: "Running our cattery is my absolute dream."
With the support of her dad, Nigel ‘boy’ Syer, the purpose built, luxury cattery has been built at her home.
The popular Norfolk entertainer's career was put on hold during the Covid pandemic, so he helped his daughter start hers.
Palm View Cattery has six spacious pens. Four doubles, which are suitable for two cats from the same household, and two family suites which can accommodate up to four cats from the same household.
Each pen includes everything that any cat could need - including multiple platforms for jumping and climbing, underfloor heating, large scratch posts, lots of toys and cosy beds.
Mrs Schoenherr said: “I have always loved cats and have three myself.
“Extending our existing garage and converting it into a beautiful cattery has always been an ambition of mine, but with two young children and a very busy family, there was never time.
"However, when I talked to my dad about the idea early last year, he said - ‘Okay, let’s do it’.”
Just a few weeks after deciding to start the building work, the coronavirus pandemic hit. So the comedian and singer used the enforced downtime to build the cattery.
“Dad has always been my rock,” Mrs Schoenherr said.
“A few years ago, when I went through treatment for breast cancer he was by my side at every appointment and during chemotherapy; making me laugh throughout.
"Being able to start this exciting new business venture with my family supporting me was something positive that we all needed, after several years of difficult times.”
While the cattery was being built, she was busy completing her qualifications in feline care and behaviour.
Mrs Schoenherr added: “We treat each of our guests as VIPs.
“I feel incredibly lucky that lockdown has given me the opportunity to achieve my dream and start my business."