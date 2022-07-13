'Choose the bus' plea as travel numbers remain below pre-covid levels

A new campaign is being launched to encourage people to travel on the bus more frequently, as figures show passenger journeys haven't yet returned to pre-covid levels.

Norfolk County Council and local bus operators have teamed up for the ‘Choose the bus’ campaign.

It will aim to showcase the many reasons that people choose to get the bus. Whether it is making the day more fun for the kids, saving money as fuel prices continue to increase, wanting to reduce your carbon footprint or being able to have a drink with friends after work.

Martin Wilby, the county council's cabinet member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport, said: “The bus is a great option for so many different reasons and many people may not have even considered it. This campaign demonstrates the many benefits that getting the bus can bring and aims to make bus the first choice for more people across Norfolk.

"Although we have seen a great recovery since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, we now need to see a further rise in passenger numbers - across all services - to avoid seeing any of our vital bus routes struggling to continue.”

During the pandemic bus services were hit hard with passenger numbers dropping significantly and, in some areas, to as low as 10pc of normal figures. This year passenger numbers have seen a steady rise and are now back up to around 80pc of pre-covid figures across most services.

David Jordan, marketing manager for First Eastern Counties Buses, said: “With both the rising costs of fuel and the ever-increasing awareness of environmental issues, there’s never been a better time to either try the bus for the first time, or a return to choosing this as a regular mode of transport, thus also ensuring the long-term sustainability of bus services for all.”

Steve Royal, network manager for KonectBus, said: “Rural bus networks have kept our local communities connected for many years and with the escalating cost of living, people are now having to revaluate their travel plans.”

Visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/choosethebus for more information.