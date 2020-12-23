Coffee on a cart - new takeaway café with a view in Norwich
- Credit: Ryan Ordish
A new sustainable takeaway café has set up at the top of Kett's Hill, providing a view with your coffee.
The charming cart has been turned into the Sunset Café by 25-year old Ryan Ordish.
Ordish set up the café, which is along Britannia Road, after having the idea for a while.
Whilst the pandemic continues to create obstacles for the hospitality industry, for Mr Ordish this presented him with an opportunity.
"We have been talking about starting a mobile unit for a while and because it is takeaway and within nature, it fits well into the current climate.
You may also want to watch:
"Because of the pandemic, we believe more people are spending more time in nature and going for walks" he said.
"There are always opportunities for those who seek."
Most Read
- 1 Health secretary to address nation this afternoon
- 2 Car lands on its roof following crash on NDR
- 3 Blow for council as five members resign amid bullying culture claims
- 4 Two pubs rebuilt after being bombed go up for sale
- 5 Ben Burgess move decision could be set for High Court challenge
- 6 All you need to know about Tier 4 rules
- 7 Norfolk and Suffolk moved into Tier 4 from Boxing Day
- 8 Rising Covid rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4
- 9 Driver's new car seized by police - after only five minutes
- 10 Heavy rain warning and flood alerts issued in Norfolk and Suffolk
Being located on Kett's Hill, the café is a short distance to Kett's Heights, the steeply wooded area with 19th century garden terraces and one of the three best viewpoints overlooking Norwich.
"We are truly blessed and grateful to have a wonderful pitch in a great community. It is such a beautiful view over the city to witness daily".
Ordish has secured the pitch for the year and will be welcoming customers everyday from around 9am to sunset.
On the menu at Sunset Café, there are coffees, hot chocolates and tea as well as carrot cake and homemade seasonal soups.
A big part of the Sunset Café and its values is the support for other local businesses and producers.
At the café you can get get produce from businesses such as South East Coffee in Norwich, Norton's Dairy and Oichi in Sprowston.
"We support local farmers for our season soups in the winter and juices and smoothies in the summer."
The Sunset Café will also donate some of its profits it makes will go towards helping children get an education in India.
Mr Ordish is working to make the café eventually turn carbon neutral, the goal is to secure the funds to add solar panels to generate the energy.
Currently, it uses biodegradable cups and also run a zero-waste policy.