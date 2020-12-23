Coffee on a cart - new takeaway café with a view in Norwich

Published: 4:10 PM December 23, 2020

A new sustainable takeaway café has set up at the top of Kett's Hill, providing a view with your coffee.

The charming cart has been turned into the Sunset Café by 25-year old Ryan Ordish.

Ordish set up the café, which is along Britannia Road, after having the idea for a while.

Sunset Café offer a range of hot drinks, soups and smoothies. - Credit: Ryan Ordish

Whilst the pandemic continues to create obstacles for the hospitality industry, for Mr Ordish this presented him with an opportunity.

"We have been talking about starting a mobile unit for a while and because it is takeaway and within nature, it fits well into the current climate.

"Because of the pandemic, we believe more people are spending more time in nature and going for walks" he said.

"There are always opportunities for those who seek."

Being located on Kett's Hill, the café is a short distance to Kett's Heights, the steeply wooded area with 19th century garden terraces and one of the three best viewpoints overlooking Norwich.

The view from Kett's Hill - Credit: Steve Adams

"We are truly blessed and grateful to have a wonderful pitch in a great community. It is such a beautiful view over the city to witness daily".

Ordish has secured the pitch for the year and will be welcoming customers everyday from around 9am to sunset.

On the menu at Sunset Café, there are coffees, hot chocolates and tea as well as carrot cake and homemade seasonal soups.

A big part of the Sunset Café and its values is the support for other local businesses and producers.

At the café you can get get produce from businesses such as South East Coffee in Norwich, Norton's Dairy and Oichi in Sprowston.

"We support local farmers for our season soups in the winter and juices and smoothies in the summer."

The Sunset Café will also donate some of its profits it makes will go towards helping children get an education in India.

Mr Ordish is working to make the café eventually turn carbon neutral, the goal is to secure the funds to add solar panels to generate the energy.

Currently, it uses biodegradable cups and also run a zero-waste policy.

The café use biodegradable cups and run a zero-waste policy - Credit: Ryan Ordish



