Storage unit transformed into new cafe after £35,000 conversion

Work on the building, next to the Morse Pavilion at the Sir George Morse Park, started in January after the town council agreed to fund the conversion.

And now, after weeks of work, the cafe has been officially opened under the name “Nanny's Cakes'.

Cafe owner Kate Raven said: “Nanny's Cakes started in 2012 in my kitchen and has steadily grown needing more and more space.

“We originally open the pop-up café last year after the town council agreed it was something that residents had requested.

“I am thrilled with the new café and am looking forward to seeing my regular customers along and new visitors to the park.”

In October last year, Thorpe St Andrew Town Council's finance committee agreed support the conversion plans at a cost of £35,875, plus VAT.

Members at the time said repayment would come from the building's rental, while the rest of the money would come from council reserves.

It is anticipated that the overall figure could be repaid within three to four years.

Town clerk Thomas Foreman said the cafe project had emerged through public consultations about the recreation ground's development.

Mr Foreman said: “Given the drive towards income generation and the best use of assets, the town council decided that creating a café would generate a regular income stream while serving the needs of the community.

“With local business Nanny's Cakes leasing the space, it is an addition which makes sense socially, as well as commercially for the community.”

The council was granted change of use permission for the building by Broadland District Council last year.

The new cafe will feature a breakfast bar and small seating area within the building for customers.

Alongside the café opening, the Sir George Morse Park, at Laundry Lane, will receive an investment of more than £49,000 for play equipment in 2019.

The town council said the equipment will be installed following the new trees which are currently being planted in the play area.

