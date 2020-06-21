Safety of rural road questioned after death of Harley Davidson rider
PUBLISHED: 17:07 21 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 21 June 2020
The safety of a rural village road has been questioned after the death of a Harley Davidson rider on Saturday.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision with a silver Ford Connect van on New Buckenham Road, near Banham.
Norfolk Police were called to the scene at about 1.30pm on June 20, where officers closed a section of the road between the junctions of Doe Lane and Mill Road.
One resident of New Buckenham Road, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The Doe Lane junction is appalling.
“There are constantly crashes there, it is quite dangerous.
“Lots and lots of people coming out there cannot see around the corner, and they are entering a 60mph road. It is not good at all.
“It is surprising that more people, especially bikers, are not badly hurt there.
“I have lived here for more than 30 years and in that time there have probably been 10-15 crashes that we have seen which have been serious enough to close the road.”
The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, received minor injuries in the collision.
The road, which had been closed while emergency services attended the scene, reopened on Saturday.
Councillor Stephen Askew, who serves the Buckenhams and Banham ward on Breckland District Council, said: “Anything like this is of course very sad.
“We are fortunate that we don’t get too many serious accidents locally, but I have every sympathy for the family of the victim and for the driver of the van.”
Norfolk Police have urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who saw the manner of driving or riding of either vehicle before the crash, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation unit at SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.
Officers investigating the crash are especially keen to trace any dashcam footage.
Alternatively, call officers on 101, quoting incident number 209 of June 20.
