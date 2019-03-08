Original cast members to recreate theatre company's first production 40 years after launch

2019 New Buckenham cast members are recreating the society's 1979 production of 'An Evening of Victorian Melodramas'. Photo: Submitted

A theatre company which has been treading the boards in a Norfolk village for 40 years is celebrating its landmark birthday by recreating its debut production.

2019 New Buckenham cast members are recreating the society's 1979 production of 'An Evening of Victorian Melodramas'. Photo: Submitted

The New Buckenham Players have been producing theatre since April 1979, racking up more than 100 performances in that time and countless glowing reviews.

Past productions have included dramas, thrillers, comedies, classic Shakespearean tragedies and pantomimes, winning fans across a spectrum of age and taste.

On Saturday, June 1, the society will delve into its rich history to recreate its first ever production - An Evening of Victorian Melodramas - and perform the same three plays from its opening night.

Of the original cast of 14, two have died and three emigrated, but of the remaining nine, five will perform at the anniversary event, one of them even in the same role.

Original New Buckenham cast members from the society's 1979 production of 'An Evening of Victorian Melodramas'. Photo: Submitted

The evening will include a 'Pie'n'Pea' supper, just as it did on the original opening night.

Fittingly, the food will be supplied by the King's Head pub on Queen's Street, New Buckenham, the same venue where the original cast and crew came up with the idea for the Players over drinks back in 1979.

Chairman of the society Sally Elvin said: "The fact that the village's Kings Head is putting on the pie and pea supper is a nice touch, not only because it was where the idea for the society originated from, but because it shows what a great community it is.

2019 New Buckenham cast members are recreating the society's 1979 production of 'An Evening of Victorian Melodramas'. Photo: Submitted

"We always carry on, gaining new members of all ages and that's what helps to keeps our drama group going. The sets, make-up and costumes would rival many national productions.

"The Players is a great asset for the village and a tribute to the different talents of the people who have lived there over the years. It's a small village so to put on these productions with such a high standard is a real credit."

Tickets to the production and supper are available from the village's King Stores for £12, or by calling 01953 861438 or 860320.

The deadline for buying tickets is May 25, to allow for catering arrangements.