Cyclist in critical condition after being found on road

PUBLISHED: 13:08 28 February 2019

A man is in a critical condition after being discovered in the road close to New Buckenham. Picture: Adrian Cable

A man is in a critical condition after being discovered in the road close to New Buckenham. Picture: Adrian Cable

Archant

A cyclist remains in critical condition in hospital after being found on the outskirts of a Norfolk village in an incident that closed the road for four hours.

An investigation has been launched into how the man came to be found on the bend of Castle Hill Road leading into New Buckenham. Picture: GoogleAn investigation has been launched into how the man came to be found on the bend of Castle Hill Road leading into New Buckenham. Picture: Google

Police are investigating the circumstances that left a man lying on the road leading into the village of New Buckenham, close to Attleborough.

Emergency services were called to Castle Hill Road at 11am on Wednesday (February 27) after the man was discovered in the road close to a bicycle.

Paramedics treated the man at the roadside before he was rushed to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Eyewitnesses who were first on the scene have described spending two and a half hours at side of road as the man was given life saving treatment by paramedics.

The road where the man was discovered is a hill that winds through several sharp bends as it enters the South Norfolk village.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and said it was currently unclear whether another vehicle was involved.

A police spokesman said: “We are still trying to establish the circumstances of how the man came to be found in the road. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

“He was found near to a bicycle and we are trying to discover how he came to fall from it. We don’t currently known whether another vehicle was involved or not.”

