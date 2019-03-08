New book shines a light on some of Norwich's past promotion glories

For any football fan there are sure to be plenty of ups and downs over the years - it comes with the territory.

Peter Rogers new book 'Promotion-winning Canaries', published by Pitch Publishing. PIC: Peter Rogers Twitter Peter Rogers new book 'Promotion-winning Canaries', published by Pitch Publishing. PIC: Peter Rogers Twitter

But for Norwich City fans still riding the crest of a wave following last year's Championship-winning season, which secured a return to English football's top flight this season, things are most definitely on the up.

And it is promotion success which is at the heart of a new book surely to be a must-read for all Canaries fans, particularly if the going gets tough this season in the Premier League.

Peter Rogers, former editor of Norwich's matchday programme, is behind Promotion Winning Canaries, a book which shines a light on the club's 10 post-war promtions with stories of all those involved in the successes and A-Z profiles of all the promition-winning players.

Mr Rogers, who edited City's programme between 2000 and 2015, said it was going to watch Norwich's memorable promotion to the Premier League, via a play-off final win against Middlesbrough at Wembley in 2015, that planted a seed for this book.

Mr Rogers said: "It was probably that trip to Wembley in 2015 that got me to write the book."

He said he has such fond memories of that day - which came 30 years after the Canaries' previous Wembley appearance when they won the 1985 Milk Cup Final - even if the following season in the Premier League did not quite prove to be so memorable.

Mr Rogers said: "In essence the journey in getting there is sometimes more fun than the arrival."

Of course that Wembley win in 2015 and last season's title-winning triumph under Daniel Farke feature in the book but there is also a look at Paul Lambert's unforgettable tenure which saw the club secure back to back promotions - and a place in the top flght once again - having been relegated to League One in 2009.

Other successes looked at include the 2003/2004 First Division Title win under Nigel Worthington, the second division title win under Ken Brown in the mid 1980s and when City reached the highest level of English football for the first time after winning the second division title in the 1971/1972 season under Ron Saunders.

- The book, published by Pitch Publishing, will be available at the end of September.