New book explores the history of pubs in north Norfolk town

Rural Life - Aylsham - Town Sign. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2016

The history of pubs in a north Norfolk town is explored in a new book which was launched on Saturday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Aylsham Local History Society has produced ‘A New History of Aylsham Public Houses’, covering all the known and many newly discovered sites of licensing premises in the town, including alehouses, beer houses and inns.

The book is a revision of the work published by Elizabeth Gale in 2001 and also looks at the important role of women in the business.

It is being printed by local company Barnwells of Aylsham and launched at the town hall on Saturday, which included a short talk introducing the volume by William Vaughan-Lewis, co-author of ‘Aylsham, A Nest of Norfolk Lawyers and Hearths and Heaths: Aylsham’s Dispersed Settlements’.

The book is priced at £15.