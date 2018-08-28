Search

New shop opens in market town to support local people affected by cancer

PUBLISHED: 12:07 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 08 January 2019

Fakenham has welcomed a new Big C charity shop into the town. Picture: THE BIG C

A new charity shop has opened in the centre of Fakenham to support people in Norfolk affected by cancer.

Aubrey Jenkins, manager of the new Big C shop, based on Norwich Street, hoped many people would visit the store to show their support.

She said: “As a local charity, we are delighted to join the Fakenham community with our shop.

“The support of local people is so valuable in the work we do to help those affected by cancer throughout Norfolk and Waveney. We hope they will visit and find some personal treasures amongst our stock collection of vinyl records, clothing, accessories, vintage items of home decor and curiosities.”

Big C has 14 other charity shops in towns and communities across the region, including a distribution centre, furniture emporium and craft supplies shop at Wymondham. There is also a bridal boutique in Timberhill, Norwich.

Chris Bushby, chief executive, said: “Our shops provide an integral part of our charitable income.

“On average 20 people are given a cancer diagnosis every day in Norfolk and Waveney and the need for our services are increasing daily. Customers supporting our new Fakenham shop will be directly helping us to continue helping to fund pioneering research programmes and fund cancer fighting equipment, as well as our four support and information centres.”

Local residents and anyone interested in volunteering opportunities supporting the shop managers are invited to visit the shop and meet the Big C team. Duties would include sorting stock and helping on the tills.

Big C also needs donations of stock to continue to fill its new shop, including good quality clothing, shoes and accessories, household objects, decorative accessories, books, CDs and bric-a-brac.

In 2018, Big C reached the fundraising total of almost £32 million since it was founded in 1980 by local men David Moar and Clive Bamford.

The fundraising project provides chemotherapy equipment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (N&N) and it also funds specialist life-saving equipment and research projects based at the Norwich Research Park.

The charity has also established three Big C centres located at the N&N, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth and a hub at the Louise Hamilton Centre in Gorleston.

