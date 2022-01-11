First look at submissions for photographic exhibition focusing on new beginnings

The first images have been submitted to the BBC Radio Suffolk and Norfolk and national arts charity Creative Lives photographic competition.

It is not too late to be part of the show, with submissions open until February 6 in response to the theme of 'New Beginnings'.

Entry is free and all images received will be included in an online exhibition throughout February and March. This is set to be launched by an in-person event hosted in February by the BBC.

The charity is asking photographers: after a tough two years, how we can use the New Year as a fresh start? What changes do you see ahead? What do you hope the future will look like? What personal goals do you wish to accomplish?

To enter, and read the guide, head to the Creative Lives website.

I recently started an ongoing project titled 'Growing Pains' as a response to how poorly I think young people have been treated within the pandemic. I wanted to create a series of environmental portraits of my friends and people closest to me to show that despite the odds we were continuing to be creative and flourish in such isolating conditions. - Credit: Nicola Bates

Snoozing seal pup soaking up the sun on Horsey beach. I’m aiming this year to be as relaxed and happy as this little guy. Positivity is my aim. - Credit: Emma Allard

Sunset captured on the shore at Great Yarmouth - like everyday, a sunset represents things starting anew. - Credit: Emma Allard

'New Beginnings' are depicted through being the very first studio photoshoot I did at my new university. - Credit: Charlotte Parkinson

Created with photographic paper, natural elements and a photocopier. Shooting through a faceted gem and a magnifying glass bending light. - Credit: Lesley Wright

Ali Pretty, from Kinetika, starts her 500 mile walk from Lowestoft to Tilbury. The project was called Beach of Dreams. Each image represents one participant's dreams and thoughts related to a specific mile of the walk between Lowestoft and Tilbury. - Credit: Mike Johnston

Ipswich sunrise. - Credit: Sarah Rudd

Early morning walk with a lovely frost turning everywhere into a winter wonderland. The sun broke through the early morning cloud to add to the mix. - Credit: Trevor Mayes

A new beginning for the 48th Fighter Wing stationed at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk. The F35A brings the fighter wing into the new generation of fighter aircraft. With an aging fleet of F15s, the F35s will bring fifth generation technology to the Suffolk skies. - Credit: Carl Humphrey

Footprints in the Sand - a winter walk along Caister Beach. Fresh air, the sound of the waves and looking ahead to 2022 with the footprints guiding the way. - Credit: Laura Baxter



