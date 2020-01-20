Search

New beer garden in middle of city centre set to open in spring

PUBLISHED: 11:45 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 20 January 2020

Orford Hill, where the beer garden will be. Inset, Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers. Photo: Lauren Cope

A new beer garden given the go-ahead to open in the middle of the city centre will be up and running in spring.

In June last year, Norwich City Council granted permission for Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers pub on Timberhill, to create an al fresco dining area made up of 10 tables and 30 chairs off Orford Hill.

It came after two meetings and lengthy talks to iron out the details, with the council keen to ensure roads wouldn't be blocked and the garden wouldn't detract from the public open space in the area.

Mr Cutter said the final details were now being organised but that it would open this year, with the licence giving them permission to run the beer garden between March and October.

"Whether the weather will allow us to do it from then we don't know, but hopefully from the end of March everything should be in place," he said.

Orford Hill in Norwich, where the new beer garden would be. Photo: Lauren CopeOrford Hill in Norwich, where the new beer garden would be. Photo: Lauren Cope

"We have got a clear idea of how it's going to run, but as it's never been done before in the city, like with anything that's new we have got to find our feet.

"But we have 25 years experience with tables and chairs outside so we are confident."

He said it was "massive" for the business, and added: "During a quieter time for us in the summer months this will absolutely invigorate our trade and hopefully the trade of the street."

The beer garden, which will be roped off, is permitted to open daily from 8am to 9pm, but must be staffed by two people at all times and, rather than being an extension of the bar, will only be for pub customers who had ordered food.

While the scheme was welcomed when it was lodged in February 2019, it did not go without objection. David Foskett, manager of opticians Moss and Leakey, opposite the pub, said The Murderers' customers currently caused the business "a nuisance".

It was originally due to be decided upon in May last year, but was deferred for a month after members of the regulatory sub committee asked Mr Cutter for more evidence on how it would be run.

