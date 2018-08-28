Search

Advanced search

New aviary for injured birds of prey

PUBLISHED: 15:16 19 December 2018

A kestrel in one of the new aviaries at East Winch Picture: RSPCA

A kestrel in one of the new aviaries at East Winch Picture: RSPCA

Archant

Two new aviary blocks have been built at an animal hospitalto help recovering birds get back into the wild.

The new aviaries Picture: RSPCAThe new aviaries Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA has opened the bespoke new building at its East Winch Wildlife Centre, near king’s Lynn.

The generous new aviaries are vital for a bird’s final stage of rehabilitation, as it builds up its flight strength ready for impending release.

One will be home to birds of prey, while the second will be used for garden-type birds. Waterfowl and seabirds are rehabilitated in separate deep pool areas.

So far this year more than 500 birds have been cared for at the centre, including tawny owls, kestrels, barn owls, sparrowhawks, buzzards, a peregrine falcon, blackbirds, thrushes, rooks, sparrows, pigeons and many more. The number was down on previous years due to the fact that sick and injured birds were taken to other centres while the new aviary block was being built.

Centre manager Alison Charles said: “Our previous aviaries had served us well, but after many years of use they were becoming tired and required extensive work. It had always been a dream of ours at the centre to have new state-of-the-art aviaries, and thanks to the generous support of the Katherine Martin Trust, the national RSPCA and so many wonderful fundraisers in Norfolk and further afield, we have been able to pay for this amazing new facility, which will make such a difference to the rehabilitation of the birds we care for.”

Last year the East Winch centre admitted 4,657 casualties, 64pc of those were birds. Many were sick, injured, contaminated or orphaned birds who all required emergency care followed by a period of rehabilitation, which can last several weeks.

The idea for a centre began during the seal virus epidemic in 1988 when the RSPCA and Greenpeace were given an old garage in Docking as a base to treat sick seals.

It soon became clear that a more permanent wildlife centre was badly needed in west Norfolk, to care for many other wildlife casualties which were being brought in. The RSPCA purchased and converted an old farm building in East Winch and the Wildlife Centre was opened in 1992.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

‘Closing down sale’ signs seen at popular Ipswich fashion store

Peacocks, Carr Street on Sunday Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Morons’ cause £1,500 damage to father’s Audi in overnight attack

Vandals have caused £1,500 worth of damage to an Audi RS4 in Pakefield, near Lowestoft. Photo: Wayne Moyse

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Four taken to hospital after ‘carbon monoxide’ leak at restaurant in Brundall

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plank ‘snapped under’ jogger whose foot went through Cromer pier

The injuries sustained by Karen Kitchener who was jogging on Cromer Pier when her foot went through a rotten piece of wood. Photo: Jamie Honeywood/Karen Kitchener
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists