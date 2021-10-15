New BBC antiques show seen filming in Norfolk

Published: 7:49 PM October 15, 2021

Will Kirk and Christina Trevanion will feature in a new BBC1 production called The Travelling Auctioneers, which is filming in Aylsham. - Credit: STV

A new BBC series was filming today in Norfolk.

The series, The Travelling Auctioneers, will see Will Kirk from The Repair Shop and Christina Trevanion from Antiques Road Trip travel across the UK turning unwanted items into winning auction lots.

BBC Auction & Restoration programme filming in Aylsham, Norfolk. Tv presenters Christina Trevanion and Will Kirk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The duo filmed earlier this week at Hellesdon Manor House, a Grade II listed late Georgian manor house from the 1820s.

BBC Auction & Restoration programme filming in Aylsham, Norfolk. Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

This was where they found some of the lots to restore.

The auction took place this afternoon at Keys Fine Art Auctioneers in Aylsham.

BBC Auction & Restoration programme filming in Aylsham, Norfolk. Aneeta Prem and her mother Savita Prem are selling their antiques. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Among the 42 lots they prepared are a pair of Indian serpent-shaped bangles, a Victorian silver inkstand, Villeroy and Boch plates, a 19th-century music box, and a bangle.

BBC Auction & Restoration programme filming in Aylsham, Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The proceeds of the lots entered by the duo into today's auction will be going to Freedom, a charity that supports victims of forced marriage, family dishonour, and female genital mutilation.

The date of the shows airing is currently unknown.