New BBC antiques show seen filming in Norfolk
- Credit: STV
A new BBC series was filming today in Norfolk.
The series, The Travelling Auctioneers, will see Will Kirk from The Repair Shop and Christina Trevanion from Antiques Road Trip travel across the UK turning unwanted items into winning auction lots.
The duo filmed earlier this week at Hellesdon Manor House, a Grade II listed late Georgian manor house from the 1820s.
This was where they found some of the lots to restore.
The auction took place this afternoon at Keys Fine Art Auctioneers in Aylsham.
Among the 42 lots they prepared are a pair of Indian serpent-shaped bangles, a Victorian silver inkstand, Villeroy and Boch plates, a 19th-century music box, and a bangle.
The proceeds of the lots entered by the duo into today's auction will be going to Freedom, a charity that supports victims of forced marriage, family dishonour, and female genital mutilation.
The date of the shows airing is currently unknown.