News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

New BBC antiques show seen filming in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:49 PM October 15, 2021   
Will Kirk and Christina Trevanion will feature in a new BBC1 production called The Travelling Auctioneer

Will Kirk and Christina Trevanion will feature in a new BBC1 production called The Travelling Auctioneers, which is filming in Aylsham. - Credit: STV

A new BBC series was filming today in Norfolk.

The series, The Travelling Auctioneers, will see Will Kirk from The Repair Shop and Christina Trevanion from Antiques Road Trip travel across the UK turning unwanted items into winning auction lots.

BBC Auction & Restoration programme filming in Aylsham, Norfolk. Tv presenters Christina Trevanion a

BBC Auction & Restoration programme filming in Aylsham, Norfolk. Tv presenters Christina Trevanion and Will Kirk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The duo filmed earlier this week at Hellesdon Manor House, a Grade II listed late Georgian manor house from the 1820s.

BBC Auction & Restoration programme filming in Aylsham, Norfolk. Brittany Woodman

BBC Auction & Restoration programme filming in Aylsham, Norfolk. Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

This was where they found some of the lots to restore.

 The auction took place this afternoon at Keys Fine Art Auctioneers in Aylsham.

BBC Auction & Restoration programme filming in Aylsham, Norfolk. Aneeta Prem and her mother Savita P

BBC Auction & Restoration programme filming in Aylsham, Norfolk. Aneeta Prem and her mother Savita Prem are selling their antiques. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

You may also want to watch:

Among the 42 lots they prepared are a pair of Indian serpent-shaped bangles, a Victorian silver inkstand, Villeroy and Boch plates, a 19th-century music box, and a bangle. 

BBC Auction & Restoration programme filming in Aylsham, Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

BBC Auction & Restoration programme filming in Aylsham, Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The proceeds of the lots entered by the duo into today's auction will be going to Freedom, a charity that supports victims of forced marriage, family dishonour, and female genital mutilation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country
  2. 2 Man dies following crash between tractor and car
  3. 3 Farmhouse sells at auction after 60 bids - but how much did it go for?
  1. 4 12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk
  2. 5 Jonny to the rescue! Boyfriend springs into action after coffee spill drama
  3. 6 The top-rated McDonald's in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor
  4. 7 Wife's tribute to horse-loving 'true-gentleman' after inquest
  5. 8 Family's anger at sentencing of driver who killed 'kind and caring' nan
  6. 9 Husband donates £1m to cancer research so 'no one else goes through same pain'
  7. 10 Get used to phone appointments or the NHS collapses - GP tells patients

The date of the shows airing is currently unknown. 

Norfolk Live
BBC
Aylsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Turner who has been jailed after being convicted of indecent assaults against four child victims in the 1970s and 1980s.

Norfolk teacher, preacher and scout leader indecently assaulted four boys

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Taking to the road when unwell could mean you are not safe to drive.

Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Eight vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Eileen Burchett

'How can they do this to mum' - Anger as 87-year-old dumped at care home

Anthony Carroll

person