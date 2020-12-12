New affordable homes plan is revealed for town

Published: 7:16 AM December 12, 2020

The site of the proposed development of affordable homes off Salter's Road in King's Lynn - Credit: Google

Almost 80 new affordable homes are set to be built in West Norfolk.

The borough council has revealed plans for 78 houses on vacant land next to Salter's Road, off Columbia Way in King's Lynn.

Some 57 of the new properties will be offered to families on affordable tenancies, while the remaining 21 will be available under a shared ownership scheme.

A planning statement produced by the council's agents La Ronde Wright says the development would comprise 12 one-bed, 42 two-bed and 24 three-bed houses.

It adds: "The new homes would be accommodated within 35 two-storey buildings, comprising eight rows of three terraced houses and 27 pairs of semi-detached houses.

"All two-bed and three-bed dwellings proposed are each provided with two car parking spaces, with the proposed one-bed houses averaging 1.5 spaces per unit. In addition, there are four visitor parking spaces provided on the site.

"This meets the county guidelines and adopted policy requirements. Garages are not being proposed as part of the development."

The statement says that the proposed design and layout "is sympathetic to and would enhance the character and appearance" of the surrounding area.

It adds: "The site is located within easy walking and cycling distance of schools, shops, services, amenities and public transport of the town and, as such, is considered to be a sustainable location well-suited to housing development of the scale proposed.

"Care has been taken in layout, orientation and when devising the internal floor plans to ensure each property enjoys good levels of privacy."

A "good proportion" of the proposed properties will also feature solar panels or electric vehicle charging points.

The statement says the development would help the council to meet its target of delivering 539 new homes a year across the borough and provide an "appropriate mix of accommodation types and tenures."

The outline application is expected to go before the council's planning committee during the early part of next year.