New ride and live shows to be added to family attraction

Prehistoric paradise. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

A new ride and live outdoor entertainment are the latest additions to a popular dinosaur-themed family attraction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Anglia's largest dinosaur park and all-inclusive family day out. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure East Anglia's largest dinosaur park and all-inclusive family day out. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, based in Lenwade, is opening Dippy’s Raceway this weekend and is inviting children to feel the wind in their hair as they race through the prehistoric track in diddy dino cars.

And for the first time in its history, it is also launching a new live outdoor performance which will show five times a day, every day, throughout August, and will feature disco dancing from park mascot Dippy, as well as animal encounters.

Adam Goymour, company director and park manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families across the UK and those who are enjoying their summer holidays to the park. Everyone is ready for some well-deserved, dino-filled fun and we look forward to welcoming families for a safe and enjoyable experience.

Keeping safe. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Keeping safe. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

READ MORE: ‘We need to reopen just to break even’: Boss of dinosaur venue on £1.5m losses.

“We are lucky that Roarr has so much to offer families and children, which is outside. Our picnic areas will also be open with social distancing measures in place, signage and footprints throughout the park.

You may also want to watch:

“Our cafes will all be operating a takeaway service and our main restaurant, Explorers, will feature outdoor terraced seating.

“We have followed the government advice to the letter and taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our guests, so that everyone can relax and enjoy their time or holiday together as a family.”

More than 20 hand sanitisers can be found around the 85-acre park and woodland, and face masks will be available to purchase from the gift shop.

There will also be evening events, starting with the JRB band who are performing live at the park on August 8.

READ MORE: Meet Isaac Rex, the first baby to be born at Norfolk dinosaur attraction.

As well as the new attractions, guests can also face their fears on the world’s first parallel sky rail Predator High Ropes, make a splash at the region’s largest outdoor water attraction Dippy’s Splashzone, and wander through the enchanting Dinosaur Trail woods.

The park will be launching a new three-month Roarr! Discovery pass season pass offer.

More details can be found via its website https://www.roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk/plan-your-adventure/. All tickets must be pre-booked.