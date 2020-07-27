Search

Advanced search

New ride and live shows to be added to family attraction

PUBLISHED: 13:02 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 27 July 2020

Prehistoric paradise. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Prehistoric paradise. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

A new ride and live outdoor entertainment are the latest additions to a popular dinosaur-themed family attraction.

East Anglia's largest dinosaur park and all-inclusive family day out. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur AdventureEast Anglia's largest dinosaur park and all-inclusive family day out. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, based in Lenwade, is opening Dippy’s Raceway this weekend and is inviting children to feel the wind in their hair as they race through the prehistoric track in diddy dino cars.

And for the first time in its history, it is also launching a new live outdoor performance which will show five times a day, every day, throughout August, and will feature disco dancing from park mascot Dippy, as well as animal encounters.

Adam Goymour, company director and park manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families across the UK and those who are enjoying their summer holidays to the park. Everyone is ready for some well-deserved, dino-filled fun and we look forward to welcoming families for a safe and enjoyable experience.

Keeping safe. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur AdventureKeeping safe. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

READ MORE: ‘We need to reopen just to break even’: Boss of dinosaur venue on £1.5m losses.

“We are lucky that Roarr has so much to offer families and children, which is outside. Our picnic areas will also be open with social distancing measures in place, signage and footprints throughout the park.

You may also want to watch:

“Our cafes will all be operating a takeaway service and our main restaurant, Explorers, will feature outdoor terraced seating.

“We have followed the government advice to the letter and taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our guests, so that everyone can relax and enjoy their time or holiday together as a family.”

More than 20 hand sanitisers can be found around the 85-acre park and woodland, and face masks will be available to purchase from the gift shop.

There will also be evening events, starting with the JRB band who are performing live at the park on August 8.

READ MORE: Meet Isaac Rex, the first baby to be born at Norfolk dinosaur attraction.

As well as the new attractions, guests can also face their fears on the world’s first parallel sky rail Predator High Ropes, make a splash at the region’s largest outdoor water attraction Dippy’s Splashzone, and wander through the enchanting Dinosaur Trail woods.

The park will be launching a new three-month Roarr! Discovery pass season pass offer.

More details can be found via its website https://www.roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk/plan-your-adventure/. All tickets must be pre-booked.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

‘Not like Norwich who haven’t even tried anything’ - Baggies boss Bilic outlines transfer plans

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic won't be looking to replicate the Canaries style of recruitment in the Premier League. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Images

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

‘Not like Norwich who haven’t even tried anything’ - Baggies boss Bilic outlines transfer plans

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic won't be looking to replicate the Canaries style of recruitment in the Premier League. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

‘Completely fatuous’ - Pub landlord hits out after £36,500 Covid-19 claim refused

Clive Stockton outside the Hill House Inn at Happisburgh. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Inquest opens into death of man who fell from tower block

Craig Stubbs who died at Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

New ride and live shows to be added to family attraction

Prehistoric paradise. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure