OPINION: Our new best friend - we never knew owning a dog would be so good

Opinion

We have a dog. We finally have a dog!! Those who know my family will tell you that they have wondered for many years why we didn’t have one and the answer, of course, was that we were always way too busy.

We knew that a dog would need so much looking after especially if you had it from a puppy. We thought we were really cat people apart from our youngest who had been asking for a dog since she was four years old. And over the years we had managed to come up with all kinds of excuses.

So when she reached the age of 12 and she brought all her savings to us and asked if it was enough to buy a dog we finally gave in.

The hunt was on for the perfect dog, if I had had my own way then it would have been a French poodle but I was overruled straight away.

Finally, we agreed on the preferred breed and when we heard about a Labrador which was expecting puppies we all got very excited and couldn’t wait to see the puppies as soon as they were ready to be shown.

Six gorgeous puppies were born, five females and a male. When we went to visit, our youngest chose the one she wanted and, like most first time parents, we bought rather too many things and started to listen to good advice.

Millie has been with us since July and the house training is going well though hard work. Having a dog is so rewarding in many ways.

I won’t admit it to my family but my morning walk with Millie is amazing.

The sky is always different and, for the first time, I am out of the house in the fresh air earlier than I thought possible. Our girls share in taking her for walks around the village at weekends, and I am now chatting to neighbours I never spoke to before and it’s opened a whole new life for us.

We all love Millie. She is so funny and, being a lab, she is intelligent and also loves to eat absolutely anything, so we have learned to keep anything tasty out of her reach.

I remember when I was still living back in Zimbabwe reading how much the British spend on their pets, it was a million pounds back then, now it’s measured in billions and I’m beginning to understand why.

Back home some families would have guard dogs but I have particularly fond memories of my neighbours’ dog called Tiger. I would say that was when I started seeing dogs not just as animals but companions.

Tiger loved to play and as soon as he moved in we shared a special bond. He would take himself for walks around the neighbouring streets and whenever he saw me walking down the street he would run to welcome me back.

He was just so happy to see me and now so is Millie; she just wants to be our friend and sometimes she will look at you as if she can see right through your soul.

When she first arrived our cat was having none of it. You could see him looking as if to say “What is this thing?”

Millie soon learned to stay away from the cat but the braver she became the more she kept trying to play. Unfortunately, however, the cat hasn’t changed his mind and still sees Millie as a nuisance.

So as we navigate life changes to accommodate our new family member we are realising it’s entirely possible and wouldn’t have it any other way now.

We all feel excited to come home from wherever we have been to see Millie, go for walks or simply chill out in front of the TV. I think we would all agree that, as the saying goes, a dog really is ‘man’s best friend’.