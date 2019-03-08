Easter disruption as buses replace trains in Norfolk and Suffolk

Buses will replace trains as Network Rail carries out engineering work at Easter. Pic: Network Rail. Network Rail

Train travellers in Norfolk and Waveney will face major disruption this Easter, with buses replacing trains as the rail network is upgraded.

Network Rail urged people travelling between April 19 and 22 to check before they travel as a 13,800-strong workforce will be doing engineering work.

From Good Friday until Easter Monday, Sheringham railway station will be closed for major improvement work, with buses replacing trains between Cromer and Sheringham.

From Easter Sunday until Easter Monday, buses will replace trains between Norwich and Ipswich and between Littleport and King’s Lynn.

Network Rail says the work will see signalling equipment between Norwich and Lowestoft renewed, track at Stowmarket replaced and maintenance work between King’s Lynn and Littelport.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “The work taking place across the Anglia route is absolutely vital to provide passengers with a much more reliable service.

“We know there is never a good time to close the railway but doing the work over the bank holiday means we can achieve so much more and deliver the punctuality and reliability benefits to passengers at a time when fewer people want to travel.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We’re sorry when customers are inconvenienced by engineering works, as we know passengers would rather travel by train all the way.

“However, we will make sure that customers get to their destinations, even if part of their journey is by bus.

“A large part of the network is engineering-free this Easter and as ever we’d advise people to check before they travel.”