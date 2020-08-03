Search

Rail engineering works planned for the Bank Holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:11 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 03 August 2020

Network Rail's Anglia route director Ellie Burrows at Liverpool Street Station. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel ahead of railway works taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

From Friday, August 28, Network Rail engineers will be carrying out a programme of upgrades and maintenance work across the region.

The aim of the works is to reduce the number of delays and cancellations and to keep tracks and equipment in safe and reliable condition.

Among the works being carried out are track maintenance, overhead wire upgrades and renewing sections of track.

Ahead of the works passengers are being advised to check if their journeys are affected by the works, which will affect different areas over the bank holiday weekend.

In King’s Lynn from Friday, August 28 to Monday, August 31, King’s Lynn services will start/terminate at Downham Market with bus replacement services running to Watlington and King’s Lynn.

In Norwich to Lowestoft from Saturday, August 29 to Sunday, August 30, there will be track maintenance work at Cantley to reduce the number of track faults.

From Ipswich to Norwich / Bury St Edmonds on Sunday, August 30 to Monday, August 31, workers will be renewing more than half-a-mile of track at Needham Market as well as carrying other maintenance work to improve reliability.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’re carrying out essential upgrades and maintenance to our tracks and equipment to ultimately reduce the number of delays and cancellations to passengers’ journeys. Anyone travelling over the Bank Holiday weekend should check how their journey could be affected.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s managing director, said: “The bank holiday weekend engineering work is essential to help us provide more punctual services.

Mr Burles said the train operator would be running additional rail replacement buses to ensure customers could maintain social distancing.

He said: “Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys while the work is taking place. We would like to thank them for their patience and understanding and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Passengers should check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk or with their train operator.

