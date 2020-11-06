Video

Restaurant owner launches Christmas gift appeal to help struggling families

The Netherton Steakhouse owner Craig Grant has launched a Christmas gift appeal to make sure struggling families get presents under the tree. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A Norfolk restaurant owner is making sure it is the season of goodwill by asking his customers to donate Christmas gifts to give to local people in need.

The Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Craig Grant, 34, runs the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton and following the announcement of the latest lockdown he wanted to do something to support the community.

Mr Grant posted a video on the restaurant’s Facebook page urging customers to help him help others and he will also be delivering a free Christmas dinner to a nominated family.

Mr Grant said: “I personally know a lot of families struggling due to coronavirus, whether through losing jobs or health, and while business is hard for me, I will be alright and am in a position to help out.

Craig Grant, owner of The Netherton Steakhouse, has launched a Christmas gift appeal to help others and he will also be donating a free festive feast to a nominated family. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Craig Grant, owner of The Netherton Steakhouse, has launched a Christmas gift appeal to help others and he will also be donating a free festive feast to a nominated family. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“I am asking for people to recommend families who need help this Christmas so kids will get something under the tree and it can be anything from puzzles and games to scarves and gloves.”

All donations need to be either taken to the restaurant or be available for collection by December 18 and they will then be wrapped and delivered from December 20 to 21.

To make sure it is Covid-safe, Mr Grant is asking for all gifts to be new, staff will wrap the presents with gloves on and before delivery, which will be socially distanced, they will be left for 24 to 48 hours.

In early October, Mr Grant decided to put the Christmas decorations up early in the restaurant to cheer customers up and spread cheer.

The Christmas decorations up early at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, to cheer all the customers up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Christmas decorations up early at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, to cheer all the customers up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But a fortnight ago, it temporarily closed to dine-in customers after a drop in trade due to the introduction of the rule of six and 10pm curfew.

Customers can still collect street food takeaways, ranging from loaded fries to burgers, from Thursdays to Sundays, with roasts and breakfasts at weekends too, and the dine at home Christmas Festive Feast runs from December 1 to 24.

Last month, Mr Grant also launched a weekly Saturday market, which will continue from November 14 with stalls selling essential items, after getting the go-ahead from council.

