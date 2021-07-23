News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Not gory just silly': The man behind the Netflix 'Sexy Beasts' masks

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 12:51 PM July 23, 2021   
Sexy Beasts on Netflix with masks made by Norfolk special effects expert Kristyan Mallett

Sexy Beasts is a new dating show on Netflix. The weird and wonderful head creations were made by Norfolk's Kristyan Mallett. - Credit: Netflix/PA

The man behind Netflix' new dating show where couples meet wearing bizarre face coverings has said the masks couldn't be too gory or scary.

Kristyan Mallett, who grew up in Cromer and studied a diploma in media make-up at King's Lynn College, made the big-time in movies and TV after being an apprentice on one of the Harry Potter films.

Since then he's worked on movies such as Mission Impossible, Star Wars, The Mummy and Paddington as well as starting up his own special effects firm.

But he's just finished on a project with a difference - creating 48 different masks for the Netflix answer to TV's Blind Date.

In the new six part show Sexy Beasts, which has just started - described as a cross between Love is Blind and The Masked Singer - couples meet for dates wearing outlandish masks. The idea is to see if they hit it off before they actually know what each other looks like.

Sexy Beasts on Netflix with masks made by Norfolk Kristyan Mallett

The new Netflix Sexy Beasts dating show - Credit: Netflix/PA

You may also want to watch:

The weird and wonderful head creations - ranging from a witch-like old lady to a demon, scarecrow, rooster, alien, panda, frog, dolphin and a beaver - fell to Mr Mallett to come up with.

It meant making 144 individual pieces for 12 episodes, six of which are now available to view on Netflix, with six more to come later.

Kristyan Mallett from Norfolk

Kristyan Mallett - Credit: Supplied

Most Read

  1. 1 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
  2. 2 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
  3. 3 'Like an invasion' - locals speak out over five-day festival
  1. 4 Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid
  2. 5 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
  3. 6 Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests
  4. 7 More than 70 speeding drivers snared in police day of action
  5. 8 Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children
  6. 9 New beauty salon and massage rooms open at country club
  7. 10 City bar owner tells clubbers: 'Turn off Covid app'

But three identical prosthetics had to be created for each character, because each would only last for one wear - and Mr Mallett and his team didn't know which person was going to get picked.

"Simon, the producer, and I discussed what the characters were going to be.

‘They had to be friendly and silly — we couldn’t have anything too gruesome or gory, and nothing offensive."

Sexy Beasts on Netflix with mask by Norfolk special effects expert

Would you date a demon? One of the special effects masks in Netflix' Sexy Beasts - Credit: Netflix/PA

Mr Mallett, who also went to Fakenham High School, now runs KM Effects in Hertfordshire.

A spokeswoman said: "Kristyan is incredibly talented, he is an artist and a sculptor. He still comes back to Norfolk, he has family there."





.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mundesley beach in the early summer sun with Bacton, Walcott and Happisburgh lighthouse in the backg

Days Out Guide

7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ice rink in Norwich near Asda

Video

Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The crowd enjoying Mabel performing on the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Sh

Norfolk Live

Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Elmham Surgery. Picture: Ian Burt

Data

What it is like to be registered at Norfolk's busiest GP

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus