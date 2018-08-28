Norfolk Will Help to return this February

Representatives from the five Norfolk charities that will be benefitting from the Norfolk Will Help project. Picture: Nelson's Journey Nelson's Journey

A will writing project is returning in February and will raise money for five good causes in the county.

Norfolk Will Help, a collaborative project between Age UK Norwich, Keeping Abreast, Leeway, Nelson’s Journey and NNAB will encourage people to plan for the future as well as raise vital funds for the charities.

Members of the public wanting to make a will should go to the website norfolkwillhelp.co.uk to book their appointment with one of the participating solicitors or will writers.

In return for having their basic will written, clients will be asked to make a suggested donation of £75 for a single will or £120 for mirror wills.

All donations will be split equally between the five benefitting charities.

Sophie Berry, funding and marketing manager at Nelson’s Journey, said: “We’re really excited to be working with other charities on this project.”