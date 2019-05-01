Charity to hold its first gin festival in Norwich

A Norfolk charity is preparing to launch its first gin festival.

Nelson's Journey, working with Van Vino Norwich, will be holding the drinks event on Friday, May 31 at The Great Hospital on Bishopgate.

Guests will be invited to sip gin and enjoy music from a DJ and a live saxophonist while raising money for the bereavement charity which helps children and young people cope with loss.

Over 60 different bottles of gin entered into the World Gin Awards have been donated to Nelson's Journey to enable the event to take place and there will be three gin stations on offer with one specialising in cocktails

Louise Flynn, event co-ordinator for Nelson's Journey said: “We are very excited to be hosting this brand new event.

“We hope this will be an opportunity for our guests to experience a fun evening in one or Norwich's beautiful city centre venues.”

Tickets for the event, which is sponsored by Swallowtail Print, cost £15 and are available here.