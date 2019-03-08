Restaurants and former Bake Off star support charity’s Purple Picnic

Former Great British Bake Off contestant Kate Barmby has provided three recipes featured in the fundraising pack sent to supporters holding their own picnic events.

Former Great British Bake Off contestant Kate Barmby will be supporting a Norfolk bereavement charity’s fundraising picnic.

Sponge cakes is supporting Nelson's Journey.

Nelson’s Journey, which provides support for bereaved children and young people, is hosting its annual Purple Picnic week from July 8 to 14.

This year’s event will see Mrs Barmby, Benedicts restaurant and Sponge Cakes all getting behind the initiative with their own unique ideas.

Mrs Barmby has provided three recipes featured in the fundraising pack sent to supporters holding their own picnic events.

Meanwhile, Richard Bainbridge and his wife Katja, who own Benedicts restaurant in Norwich, will make a donation to the charity every time they sell a ‘Nanny Bush’s Trifle’.

Richard Bainbridge and his wife Katja, who own Benedicts restaurant in Norwich, will make a donation to the charity every time they sell one of their 'Nanny Bush's Trifle'.

• To receive a free fundraising pack and for more information go online www.nelsonsjourney.org.uk/purple-picnic or contact sarah@nelsonsjourney.org.uk