Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Restaurants and former Bake Off star support charity’s Purple Picnic

PUBLISHED: 16:52 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 21 March 2019

Former Great British Bake Off contestant Kate Barmby has provided three recipes featured in the fundraising pack sent to supporters holding their own picnic events. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Former Great British Bake Off contestant Kate Barmby has provided three recipes featured in the fundraising pack sent to supporters holding their own picnic events. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Archant

Former Great British Bake Off contestant Kate Barmby will be supporting a Norfolk bereavement charity’s fundraising picnic.

Sponge cakes, based in, is supporting Nelson’s Journey. Photo: Nelson's JourneySponge cakes, based in, is supporting Nelson’s Journey. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Nelson’s Journey, which provides support for bereaved children and young people, is hosting its annual Purple Picnic week from July 8 to 14.

This year’s event will see Mrs Barmby, Benedicts restaurant and Sponge Cakes all getting behind the initiative with their own unique ideas.

Mrs Barmby has provided three recipes featured in the fundraising pack sent to supporters holding their own picnic events.

Meanwhile, Richard Bainbridge and his wife Katja, who own Benedicts restaurant in Norwich, will make a donation to the charity every time they sell a ‘Nanny Bush’s Trifle’.

Richard Bainbridge and his wife Katja, who own Benedicts restaurant in Norwich, will make a donation to the charity every time they sell one of their ‘Nanny Bush’s Trifle’. Photo: Nelson's JourneyRichard Bainbridge and his wife Katja, who own Benedicts restaurant in Norwich, will make a donation to the charity every time they sell one of their ‘Nanny Bush’s Trifle’. Photo: Nelson's Journey

• To receive a free fundraising pack and for more information go online www.nelsonsjourney.org.uk/purple-picnic or contact sarah@nelsonsjourney.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell

Wanted man arrested over serious sexual assault after triggering police camera alert

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Changes coming at Norfolk County Council - and here’s how they could affect you

Norfolk county boundary sign. Picture: Bill Darnell

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police officer who ‘repeatedly punched’ shoplifter faces no action

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

The Bucket List loaded fries gets permanent Norwich home

Chicken nuggets and bacon Picture: The Bucket List

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

Family face heartbreak after new puppy is diagnosed with deadly Parvovirus

Peach has Parvovirus. Photo: Aaron Moran
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists