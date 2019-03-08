New scout group aims to put a smile back on the faces of bereaved youngsters

Norfolk Scouts are joining forces with Nelson's Journey -a charity which supports bereaved children and young people- to launch a new scout group.

A movement with more than 100 years of history in helping young people develop their resourcefulness is joining forces with a charity which looks out for Norfolk’s bereaved children.

Norfolk Scouts are joining forces with Nelson’s Journey -a charity which supports bereaved children and young people- to launch a new scout group. Picture: Norfolk Scouts Norfolk Scouts are joining forces with Nelson’s Journey -a charity which supports bereaved children and young people- to launch a new scout group. Picture: Norfolk Scouts

The death of a special person can be one of the most isolating experiences a child has to go through.

Now, in a bid to help young people who have experienced the loss of a loved one, Norfolk Scouts are joining forces with Nelson’s Journey - a charity which supports bereaved children and young people - to launch a new scout group.

The 1st Smiles Scout group, will be open to all children referred to Nelson’s Journey who are already involved in scouting or who would like to be.

Unlike most scout groups, the 1st Smiles will be split into two groups, one catering for younger children aged six-10 and a second for older children aged 10-18.

Norfolk Scouts are joining forces with Nelson�s Journey -a charity which supports bereaved children and young people- to launch a new scout group.Picture: Richard Jarmy Photography Norfolk Scouts are joining forces with Nelson�s Journey -a charity which supports bereaved children and young people- to launch a new scout group.Picture: Richard Jarmy Photography

It will also travel around the county, making use of scout huts and facilities across the county.

Simon Wright, chief executive of Nelson’s Journey, said: “By working with Norfolk Scouts, we can pursue new ways of bringing back smiles to Norfolk’s bereaved children.”

Mr Wright said he hoped the scout group would help youngsters who have experienced the death of special person to build their self esteem and learn new skills while meeting other who have been through similar experiences.

“Many of the children and young people that we work with benefit enormously from meeting with others of a similar age who are also bereaved, and understanding that they are not alone in their experiences,” he said.

Norfolk Scouts are joining forces with Nelson’s Journey -a charity which supports bereaved children and young people- to launch a new scout group. Picture: Norfolk Scouts Norfolk Scouts are joining forces with Nelson’s Journey -a charity which supports bereaved children and young people- to launch a new scout group. Picture: Norfolk Scouts

Matthew Burrell, county commissioner for Norfolk Scouts, said: “Both our organisations have at our heart the purpose of enabling young people to develop relationships, help each other and become more resilient.

“Nelson’s Journey supports children and young people when they are at their most vulnerable, there is an absolute opportunity for the Scouts to help out providing safe spaces to learn new skills, build their unique character and mix with others as they map out their new futures.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with Nelson’s Journey or Norfolk Scouts as part of new project which will launch in May should email; 1stsmiles@norfolkscouts.org.uk