Boy, 10, smashes fundraising target in memory of Norfolk journalist Rachel Buller

Jordan Atkins has doubled his fundraising target to raise over £1,000 for Nelson's Journey. He was inspired by his team mate George Dunscombe whose mother Rachel, an Archant journalist, died last month Picture: Cayley Atkins Archant

A ten-year-old boy has raised over £1,000 for a bereavement charity after successfully completing a lockdown cycling challenge.

Jordan Atkins and George Dunscombe who has recently lost his mother Rachel. Jordan, aged ten, is raising money for Nelson's Journey, a Norfolk charity that supports bereaved children like George and his brother Zach Picture: Cayley Atkins Jordan Atkins and George Dunscombe who has recently lost his mother Rachel. Jordan, aged ten, is raising money for Nelson's Journey, a Norfolk charity that supports bereaved children like George and his brother Zach Picture: Cayley Atkins

Jordan Atkins was motivated to saddle up by his Crusaders’ rugby chum George Dunscombe, also ten, who lost his mother Rachel Dunscombe last month.

Rachel, 45, who wrote under her maiden name of Buller, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer at Christmas, but remained positive and resolute to the end, inspiring everyone around her.

A donation page for the family’s chosen charity Nelson’s Journey, which helps bereaved children, has already raised close to £3,000.

Adding to the pot was Jordan’s own idea, his mother Cayley, said.

Archant journalist Rachel Buller, who has died Photo: Steve Adams Archant journalist Rachel Buller, who has died Photo: Steve Adams

The challenge involved tackling a 22km route taking in six villages around Mattishall and setting an initial target of £500.

He has now raised over £1,100.

Mrs Atkins, said the Little Melton-based rugby club was a close-knit community that had enjoyed trips and tours away together and that everyone was devastated for the whole family.

“Jordan just feels really sorry for George because ten is no age to lose your mother,” she added.

Matt Dunscombe said he was hugely grateful to Jordan for his efforts, and to everyone who had donated in Rachel’s memory to the charity which will be offering support to George and his brother Zach, 13, once lockdown is lifted.

