Bereavement cause gets £138,000 grant

PUBLISHED: 17:24 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 01 April 2019

A Norfolk charity which supports young people through bereavement has become the first in the country to receive a grant from the Children in Need funding pot.

Nelson’s Journey, which supports children and young people facing the death of a loved one,  has been awarded £138,209 from Children in Need 2019.

The three-year grant, which has been allocated through the organisation’s main grants programme, is the first to be handed out this year.

It will be used to fund the charity’s therapeutic activity days, residential weekends, one-to-one sessions, support line and child bereavement training sessions.

Last year, the charity received more than 760 referrals and 852 calls to its support line, and provided more than 700 individual therapy sessions.

Sophie Berry, funding and marketing manager at Nelson’s Journey, said the money would go towards helping bereaved young people feel less isolated by their grief.

She said: “For the majority, loneliness is the overwhelming feeling experienced when someone special dies.

“All of our service delivery raises awareness that many other children and young people have experienced the death of a special person and, therefore, they are not alone in their experience. Our group interventions provide them the opportunity to meet others, share their experiences and express emotions and feelings.

“Through one-to-one sessions, children and young people gain a  greater understanding  of their feelings and emotions and learn coping strategies when things are feeling particularly challenging.

“We want to say a huge thank you to BBC Children in Need for their support, it really does go on to make a difference.”

Simon Antrobus, BBC Children in Need’s chief executive, added: “As always, thanks must go to our generous supporters and fundraisers - we are only able to make these much needed awards because of them.

“Each project will go on to make a positive impact on the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in communities across the UK who really do need our help, so thank you for making these grants possible.”

Across Norfolk, Children in Need is currently funding 37 projects to a value of £2m.

