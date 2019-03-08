Norfolk pupils recognised for academic efforts

Children from Nelson Academy were awarded certificates for either 'excellent academic achievement' or for being an 'outstanding role model.' Picture: Sarah Wilson Archant

A primary school in Norfolk has recognised its students with governor awards.

Thirty children from Nelson Academy in Downham Market were recognised at a governor's certificate ceremony for their efforts throughout the summer term.

Two children from each class were given certificates for excellent academic achievement or for being an outstanding role model and were rewarded with a trip to Play2Play in Guyhirn on Tuesday, July 9.

The ceremony, which has been running for two years, aims to encourage hard work and dedication in the classroom.

Principal Sarah Wilson said: "We invited parents into the Academy to attend an assembly last week, where the Academy's governors handed out the certificates.

"We then announced that the children would be going to Play2Day, and the reaction was sheer delight and excitement.

"It was a great success and we look forward to repeating it as a well done for the children's hard work."