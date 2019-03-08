Search

'It's the only way to release the pain' Family visit homeless shelter helped by late father's memorial fund

PUBLISHED: 14:37 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 04 June 2019

Tina and Georgie Davis presenting a cheque to St Martins Housing Trust in Norwich, raised by Neil Davis' memorial fund. Photo: Submitted

Tina and Georgie Davis presenting a cheque to St Martins Housing Trust in Norwich, raised by Neil Davis' memorial fund. Photo: Submitted

The family of a man who took his own life earlier this year have paid a visit a homeless shelter to see how his memorial fund is helping vulnerable people in Norfolk.

Tina Davis, whose husband Neil Davis took his own life in February, visited the St Martins Housing Trust in Norwich last week to present the charity with a cheque for £1,610, raised in memory of the late father. Mr Davis was passionate about supporting those struggling for housing and before his death requested that instead of flowers, people donated money to relevant charities.

Speaking after the cheque presentation, Mrs Davis said the visit to the St Martins base on Bishopgate, Norwich, had been humbling and had inspired her 12-year-old son, Georgie Davis.

She said: "I think paying it forward is the only way to release some of this pain we've been feeling since Neil's death. Making other people happy is all Neil wanted to do."

