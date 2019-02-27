Inquest opens into death of missing man whose body was found in woodland

Neil Davis died on February 27, 2019, in Attleborough. Photo: Submitted Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a man whose body was found in woodland the day after he went missing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neil Davis, 48, of Pine Court, Attleborough, died on Wednesday, February 27.

At the opening of his inquest on Wednesday, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, the medical cause of death was given as hanging.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told the court that Mr Davis, who was born in Beccles and worked as a carer, died at Crowshall Lane in Attleborough.

His body was discovered in the Hargham Woods area at around 9.20am, the morning after he was reported as missing by his wife Tina Davis on Tuesday, February 26.

Mrs Davis has set up a crowdfunding page in his memory, which has raised more than £1,200 for Norwich-based homeless charity St Martins Housing Trust.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest until Tuesday, June 11.