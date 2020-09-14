Parkinson’s sufferer, 84, prepares for first ever public art exhibition

Artwork by 84-year-old Neil Cordell, who lives at Thorp House in Griston, is to be exhibited at Wayland Dragonfly Gallery in Watton. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare Archant

Artwork by an 84-year-old care home resident who suffers from Parkinson’s is being publicly exhibited for the very first time.

Pencil sketches by Neil Cordell, who lives at Thorp House in Griston, will be showcased online by Watton-based Wayland Dragonfly Gallery throughout November.

His favourite creations depict many of the British beauty spots he visited with his life wife, Ann, on their walking holidays in locations including the Lake District, Scotland and the Peak District.

Mr Cordell, who used to live in Dereham, will see his sketches exhibited alongside paintings by other care home residents.

Before lockdown, Ruth Stanley - coordinator at the Dragonfly Gallery - had been planning a series of art workshops in care homes, with a view to displaying some of the results.

She said: “Now with the pandemic, and the particular difficulties care homes have faced, I think an exhibition is an even more important and significant undertaking.”